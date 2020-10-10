India stopped counting poor; now the world in bind on how to achieve zero poverty by 2030
World Bank’s latest poverty report highlights how absence of poverty data in India — junked by thgovernment last year – makes real assessment of world development skewed
www.downtoearth.org.in
Can't have poor if don't count. Can't have COVID if don't count.The World Bank’s biennial Poverty and Shared Prosperity Report: Reversals of Fortune was released October 7, 2020. The findings, though expected, are startling. For the first time in two decades, global poverty rate would go up due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
But the report had an oft-repeated caution sprinkled across its 200-odd pages. The multilateral body couldn’t gauge the real poverty situation in the world because India did not have latest data. Or, in simple terms, India has stopped counting its poor. “The lack of recent data for India severely hinders the ability to monitor global poverty,” the report said.
...
The latest data on poverty in India is from a survey done in 2011-12, or almost a decade-old.
