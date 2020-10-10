What's new

India stopped counting poor; now the world in bind on how to achieve zero poverty by 2030

India stopped counting poor; now the world in bind on how to achieve zero poverty by 2030

World Bank's latest poverty report highlights how absence of poverty data in India — junked by thgovernment last year – makes real assessment of world development skewed
The World Bank’s biennial Poverty and Shared Prosperity Report: Reversals of Fortune was released October 7, 2020. The findings, though expected, are startling. For the first time in two decades, global poverty rate would go up due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

But the report had an oft-repeated caution sprinkled across its 200-odd pages. The multilateral body couldn’t gauge the real poverty situation in the world because India did not have latest data. Or, in simple terms, India has stopped counting its poor. “The lack of recent data for India severely hinders the ability to monitor global poverty,” the report said.

...

The latest data on poverty in India is from a survey done in 2011-12, or almost a decade-old.
Can't have poor if don't count. Can't have COVID if don't count.


Indians need Manmohan Singh
 
Lol. Do you really think India have more poor than in 2011? Wait for census next year.
 
That is why Modi idolised Trump and is emulating whatever Trump is doing. Covering it all up by lying everyday and living with it. Now you know why the tension in the Himalaya border is so high.
We all knew who is the real culprit?

Trump said in his Press Conference:
If US CDC slow down the testing then the number of COVID19 cases im US (It originally got started in Fort Detrick Biological Warfare Laboratory in Maryland but was covered up) will not be so high.

Blame China for everything although evidences shows otherwise e.g. WHO, the timeline prove that it is a lie.
Now blame WHO as well.

It is estimated that approx.140 millions Indians have contracted COVID-19.
india will have the world higheat number of COVID19 cases.
The entire world should shut its door to countries like USA, Brazil, etc esp. india until they control the spread of the disease.
 
