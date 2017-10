India steps up electric vehicle push with order for 10,000 cars from Tata, Mahindra

The south Asian country joins China, France, Norway and the U.K. in pushing automakers to be ready with electric vehicles over the next two decades.

New Delhi's push for green cars stumbles upon two major hurdles: lack of enough charging points and the high cost of batteries.

Last Friday, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd., or EESL, a company under India's power ministry, awarded a contract worth 11.20 billion rupees ($171 million) to Tata Motors to supply 10,000 electric cars that will replace over the next four years the fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles used by bureaucrats.

the order will be partly shared with Mahindra, which had emerged as the second-lowest bidder for the contract, billed as the world's single-largest electric-vehicle procurement initiative. Mahindra agreed to match the lowest price quoted by Tata to supply 500 sedans in the first phase and will provide 150 cars.

The move to purchase the electric cars comes barely four months after the government laid out a 15-year plan to electrify all vehicles by offering incentives and restricting the registration of automobiles that depend on fossil fuels. In May, a report by the federal think tank Niti Aayog suggested reducing India's energy demand by 64% and carbon emissions by 37% by 2030.

Goenka said Mahindra is investing as much as 6 billion rupees to expand its electric vehicle manufacturing capacity tenfold to 5,000 units a month in about one and a half years.