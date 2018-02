State key to fertility rates, not religion: Govt data

Cultural and geographical factors, and the level of development of different states seem to be more important determinants of how many children a woman has, rather than her religion.

In fact, in Chhattisgarh, the Muslim TFR of 2.1 was lower th an the 2.2 for Hindus, and in Odisha the Muslims had the lowest TFR among the three sizeable religious groups - Hindus, Christians and Muslims.