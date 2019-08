Indian Democracy is a sham.#CracksFormingFake accounts with fake Muslims names bro. It's real easy.So what do you think that that man in your profile pic isn't causing "inconvenience" to others by holding that big rally??Better yet, you should ban all types of big public gathering. Not just religious ones since it "causes inconvenience".Now don't you start with double standards here or making up a excuse to persecute Muslims.