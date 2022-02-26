India staring at a possibility of US sanctions, more belligerent China

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 10,109
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
India will have to deal with the new threat of US sanctions for arms purchases Russia as well as a more belligerent China along its northern borders as a result of the Ukraine crisis.
In view of its strategic compulsions, India has so far followed a diplomatic stricture between the US and Russia. “But India will now come under tremendous pressure from the US and its European allies to strongly oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” a senior defense official said on Thursday.
India has so far managed to evade sanctions under a US law called CAATSA (Combating America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act), which seeks to prevent countries from buying Russian weapons by conducting a major diplomatic-military operation with the two countries. . trump And Biden Administration
This allowed India to induct the first of the five S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile squadrons a few months ago, under a $5.43 billion (Rs 40,000 crore) contract with Russia in October 2018, “immediately as national security”. need” to counter aggressive neighbors like China and Pakistan.
The US also did not make noise about India signing another $3 billion deal with Russia for the lease of an Akula-1-class nuclear-powered attack submarine in March 2019.
Although Russia still remains its largest defense supplier, India has turned to the US, France and Israel for its military hardware and software requirements. The US has won lucrative Indian defense deals worth over $21 billion since 2007. “But the Biden administration may no longer be willing to give India an exemption to buy Russian S-400s and other weapons,” another official said.
On the Chinese front, India will have to keep an eye on the annual exercises of the People’s Liberation Army.pla) in March-April 3,488-km. with line of actual control (LAC) and be “ready for any contingency”, defense officials said.
“The focus of the US-led West turned to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine instead of countering China in the Indo-Pacific, with an upbeat Beijing LAC, particularly in the Arunachal region, in muscle flexion,” an official said. are likely to be involved,” said an official. said.
Anyway, the PLA has shown no signs of easing the 21-month-long military confrontation in the East. LadakhEven though it has systematically strengthened its military position and infrastructure along the LAC.
Besides traditional military capabilities, China’s focus on space, cyberspace and “informed” and “intelligent” warfare has been a major concern for India.
“China’s latest demonstration of physically moving one of its inefficient satellites into graveyard orbit is bringing new threats to the arms race to the space domain,” IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary said at a symposium. A domain that until now was considered relatively secure.” Thursday.
The Ukraine crisis has once again reinforced the inevitable need for India to emerge from its strategically vulnerable position of being the world’s second largest arms importer after Saudi Arabia.
“Instead of unfinished measures, India should make self-reliance in military requirements a concerted national mission with special emphasis on space, cyberspace and special operations. In addition, there is a need for a strong nuclear deterrence to deter all adversaries,” said an official.
India staring at a possibility of US sanctions, more belligerent China | India News - Times of India
India News: India will have to grapple with the renewed threat of US sanctions for weapon purchases from Russia as well as a more belligerent China along its nort
timesofindia.indiatimes.com