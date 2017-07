India stares at a future without jobs

Simply put, we could be looking at a future in which there are just no new jobs.

If consolidation is shrinking job prospects in sectors like telecom, in others like software services as well as banking, the change is much more structural. Artificial intelligence and machine coding along with a shift away from outsourcing by large US-based companies, have dimmed the prospects of Indian software firms forcing industry body Nasscom to defer its annual revenue forecast for the first time ever. Banking is going through a similar churn and layoffs have been a regular feature over the last two years.

In such a scenario where jobs are scarce, social security in the form of unemployment benefits becomes the only way to maintain stability. But as the example of Punjab shows us, having money without work can be a lethal cocktail.