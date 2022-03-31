What's new

India Stands with PMIK

S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
4,118
-32
2,128
Country
India
Location
India
We cannot afford to have Democracy lose in Pakistan and South Asia irrespective of Indo-Pak differences.

PMIK is the one and only hope to save Democracy in Pakistan.

All Indians should come out and strongly support PMIK at this crucial Juncture.

Please give a thumbs up if you agree.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
570
2
1,163
Country
India
Location
India
You and a bunch of us Indians on PDF stand for 'India'? And then we will together stand for 'PMIK' ?

I have no skin in the game in this matter and refuse to take sides, especially with little understanding of Pakistani local politics and their issues. My interest in this matter is purely of academic nature.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,840
2
4,714
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
DrJekyll said:
You and a bunch of us Indians on PDF stand for 'India'? And then we will together stand for 'PMIK' ?

I have no skin in the game in this matter and refuse to take sides, especially with little understanding of Pakistani local politics and their issues. My interest in this matter is purely of academic nature.
Click to expand...
There are a lot of Indian trolls who think IK is benefiting India with his policies, so they troll and say they support IK.
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
2,297
0
1,938
Country
India
Location
Canada
Thanks to Imran Khan for keeping peace with India in the LoC. I think India should appreciate him for that if not for anything else :cheers:
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
570
2
1,163
Country
India
Location
India
Mugen said:
There are a lot of Indian trolls who think IK is benefiting India with his policies, so they troll and say they support IK.
Click to expand...

Yes. There is an impression that IK-Bajwa combination has been good for India from a security perspective. I don't have an opinion of him as PM either way.

I respect him for his achievements. He came back from retirement to win the World Cup, he does considerable charity and he has struggled a lot in politics to be where he is, and did not get things handed to him on a platter. I also believe he is genuinely desirous of peace with India.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,840
2
4,714
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
DrJekyll said:
Yes. There is an impression that IK-Bajwa combination has been good for India from a security perspective. I don't have an opinion of him as PM either way.

I respect him for his achievements. He came back from retirement to win the World Cup, he does considerable charity and he has struggled a lot in politics to be where he is, and did not get things handed to him on a platter. I also believe he is genuinely desirous of peace with India.
Click to expand...
I agree with you, but Indians think that he is weak for wanting peace in the region. They are really stupid because in war, we will both be losers with the kind of weapons both countries have.

And yes, I think he has done more for Pakistan even before being in politics than most politicians have done for the country.
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
2,297
0
1,938
Country
India
Location
Canada
DrJekyll said:
Yes. There is an impression that IK-Bajwa combination has been good for India from a security perspective.
Click to expand...
Do you deny this?

From an Indian perspective, peaceful border in LoC with Pakistan is a key foreign policy pain point. No other administration in Pakistan has been able to offer this to India in the last 2 or 3 decades.

I genuinely frown at the possibility that this may come to an end at the premature end of this administration. :undecided:
 
SuperStar20

SuperStar20

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2020
1,476
-4
647
Country
India
Location
India
Unlike other politicians, PMIK is national leader. He has appeal across the pakistan. It is good for India and the entire region.
He kept the peace at LOC. It avoided mindless shelling at LOC. Shelling will not make any change india-pak border.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
570
2
1,163
Country
India
Location
India
Wood said:
Do you deny this?

From an Indian perspective, peaceful border in LoC with Pakistan is a key foreign policy pain point. No other administration in Pakistan has been able to offer this to India in the last 2 or 3 decades.

I genuinely frown at the possibility that this may come to an end at the premature end of this administration. :undecided:
Click to expand...

I am not denying this. But I don't know if we should be placing the credit at the door of IK-Bajwa and negate our own efforts (not that I am saying you are). Plus there is not much you can say from a 3+ year period.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,840
2
4,714
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
DrJekyll said:
I am not denying this. But I don't know if we should be placing the credit at the door of IK-Bajwa and negate our own efforts (not that I am saying you are). Plus there is not much you can say from a 3+ year period.
Click to expand...
Also, assuming the Indian narrative was true, what was Pakistan gainging from it? People on both sides were dying without any progress.
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
2,297
0
1,938
Country
India
Location
Canada
DrJekyll said:
I am not denying this. But I don't know if we should be placing the credit at the door of IK-Bajwa and negate our own efforts (not that I am saying you are). Plus there is not much you can say from a 3+ year period.
Click to expand...
What effort? Like how Indian PM and Home Ministry keeps saying that the strong nationalist government is responsible for peace? :woot:

Cessation on cross border firing is only around for less than 2 years now. But by ANY yard stick, this is unprecedented in recent history.

Hyper nationalist Pakistanis think that peace in LoC will be seen as weakness by Indians. You are just trying to placate this sentiment by being ultra diplomatic with them :laugh:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

A
  • Poll
Which side should Pakistan support in Russia-Ukraine war?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
3K
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
INDIAPOSITIVE
'Support India's continued rise, regional leadership': US Releases Indo-Pacific strategy
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
S
Who’s In and Who’s Out From Biden’s Democracy Summit
Replies
4
Views
354
SuvarnaTeja
S
Windjammer
I Stand With Imran Khan - please Share!!
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
233
Views
4K
Big_bud
Big_bud
INDIAPOSITIVE
Quad has accepted Indian stand on Ukraine, says Australian envoy no reason to be unhappy with the Indian position regarding Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
258
tower9
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom