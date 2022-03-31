India Stands with PMIK

SuvarnaTeja
We cannot afford to have Democracy lose in Pakistan and South Asia irrespective of Indo-Pak differences.
PMIK is the one and only hope to save Democracy in Pakistan.
All Indians should come out and strongly support PMIK at this crucial Juncture.
Please give a thumbs up if you agree.
