India Stands with PMIK

Yes. There is an impression that IK-Bajwa combination has been good for India from a security perspective. I don't have an opinion of him as PM either way.



I respect him for his achievements. He came back from retirement to win the World Cup, he does considerable charity and he has struggled a lot in politics to be where he is, and did not get things handed to him on a platter. I also believe he is genuinely desirous of peace with India.