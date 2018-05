India stalls water sharing talks for eight years



on sharing of flows of the Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers.



Asked about holding a water resources ministers-level meeting, Joint Rivers Commission’s Bangladesh chapter member M Mofazzal Hossain said that they were in touch with the Indian side for holding the meeting.



He said that JRC technical bodies were working on a regular basis in accordance with the mandate described in the statute to assess river flows, data and information sharing and flood warnings.



The last minister-level meeting was held in March 2010 in India. It was the 37th meeting of the commission founded in 1972.



India and Bangladesh share at least 54 transboundary rivers of which agreement has been reached only on sharing of water of the Ganga River, based on a sharing formula of the flows measured at Farakka during the lean season each year, from January 1 to May 31. The 30-year treaty signed in 1996 is renewable by mutual consent.



Bangladesh also shares Sangu, Matamuhuri and Naf rivers with another neighbour Myamar.

Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services, an independent research organisation established by the government, identified 16 more rivers as transboundary rivers in addition to 57 common rivers with India and Myanmar.