India spent $30 billion to fix its broken sanitation and open defecation. It ended up with more problems

India spent $30 billion to fix its broken sanitation. It ended up with more problems

The Swachh Bharat mission, launched in 2014, was an ambitious effort to stop open defecation. It's far from reaching that goal.

How does open defecation harm people's health?

Is the problem of open defecation getting better in India?

How did India become the No. 1 country for open defecation in the first place?

