Indeed, India’s fleet of indigenously designed and constructed reactors have shown remarkable results. One Indian plant clocked over 700 days of nonstop operation – the second-longest run registered globally.

Technological innovation

India is on the verge of passing a nuclear milestone by commissioning an ultra-modern, indigenously-designed fast-breeder reactor (FBR) capable of converting atomic waste into usable fuel. The reactor thus generates more atomic fuel than it consumes, ensuring a renewable and unlimited supply of clean electricity.



“This FBR version uses a mixture of uranium and plutonium oxides as fuel and produces just enough plutonium to sustain operation without the need for external plutonium input,” explained LV Krishnan, former Director of the Safety Research Group at the Chennai-based Indira Gandhi Center for Atomic Research. Later designs will be adjusted to exploit India’s strategic Thorium reserve, he adds.



Indian nuclear scientists have already achieved industrial-scale capability for large-scale deployment of Thorium-fueled reactors and have even designed a prototype reactor that can produce electricity for two years continuously without refueling and control maneuvering.



Kakodkar, the pioneer of this project believes “accelerated growth of both first stage (Thermal reactors) and second stage (Fast reactors) will lead to advancement in introduction of Thorium reactors.” Krishnan, however, cautions that its success hinges on the availability of sufficient plutonium.