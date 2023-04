India soldier ‘shoots self’ at same base where four others killed ‘No connection whatsoever’ to the killing of four soldiers by unknown attackers earlier in the day, says the army.

One of the attackers is thought to have used an assault rifle that was reported missing from the Bathinda base two days earlier [File: Dar Yasin/AP]Published On 13 Apr 202313 Apr 2023A soldier has died of a gunshot wound at a military base in India’s northwestern border state of Punjab, but it was not related to the killing of four soldiers there hours earlier, the Indian army said.The soldier at Bathinda Military Station was thought to have shot himself on Wednesday evening, the army said in a statement on Thursday.“There is no connection whatsoever” to the killing of four soldiers by unknown attackers 12 hours earlier, it added.“The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon. The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier,” the statement said.The soldier, who had returned from leave on April 11, was rushed to a military hospital, where he died of his injuries, it added.Earlier on Wednesday, four soldiers were shot to death in their sleep in the barracks by two people. Punjab state police said it was “not a terror attack”.One of the attackers is thought to have used an assault rifle that was reported missing from the base two days earlier.The rifle with 28 rounds was reported missing and was located after the killing of the four soldiers. But the attackers had not been caught, the army said.“The … number of rounds [unused] in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis. The joint investigation with Punjab police is in progress,” it said.The military base, located about 280km (175 miles) northwest of capital New Delhi and 100km (62 miles) east of the border with Pakistan, houses mostly families of soldiers.