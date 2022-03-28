India slams North Korea's launch of ballistic missile, calls for dialogue. Here's why

North Korea is a stragetic nightmare for India because a rejuvenated Kim with Hypersonic ballistic missiles and everything who is currently assertive means that China is freed from her duties on the eastern flank entirely as madman rejuvenated kim armed to the teeth will keep Sk-Japan including the deployed ones simply in check and as a matter of fact he has the upper hand on them... setting China free to concentrate on the Indian border or campaign elsewhere..



Technically speaking Kim can now strike any US city he pleases with nuclear weapons.. He can deter the entire eastern flank