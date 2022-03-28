What's new

India slams North Korea's launch of ballistic missile, calls for dialogue. Here's why

vishwambhar

vishwambhar

India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday slammed the recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and called for dialogue on issues in the Korean Peninsula, according to news agency ANI report.

In its statement by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, it said, "India deplores the launch of an ICBM by the DPRK. This is a violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council relating to the DPRK. It affects the peace and security of the region and beyond."

This comes at a time when North Korea tested what is believed to be its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in more than four years that splashed down in waters off Japan's western coast on Thursday following which Japan, the US and South Korea all condemned the test of a long-range ballistic missile.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council meet on non-proliferation and DPRK, Ambassador to India for UN TS Tirumurti said the recent launch is a violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

"These linkages have an adverse impact on peace and security in the region, including on India. Support dialogue to resolve the issues in the Korean Peninsula," a statement read.

Additionally, he noted that it affects the peace and security of the region and beyond and called for full implementation of the UNSC resolutions related to the DPRK. Moreover, the UN envoy stressed that there is a pressing need to address the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to DPRK in the region.

Tirumurti also said that India had granted humanitarian assistance of USD 1 million for the people of DPRK in the form of anti-Tuberculosis medicines, routed through the WHO and Reiterated New Delhi's continued support to denuclearization towards peace and security in the Korean Peninsula.

It is important to note that the suspected ICBM flew to an altitude of 6,000 kilometres (3,728 miles) and to a distance of 1,080 kilometres (671 miles) with a flight time of 71 minutes. In response to Thursday's suspected ICBM test, South Korea's military launched several warning missiles for the first time since 2017, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a text sent to reporters.

https://www.livemint.com/news/world...issile-calls-for-dialogue-11648259757886.html
 
Knockingdoors

North Korea is a stragetic nightmare for India because a rejuvenated Kim with Hypersonic ballistic missiles and everything who is currently assertive means that China is freed from her duties on the eastern flank entirely as madman rejuvenated kim armed to the teeth will keep Sk-Japan including the deployed ones simply in check and as a matter of fact he has the upper hand on them... setting China free to concentrate on the Indian border or campaign elsewhere..

Technically speaking Kim can now strike any US city he pleases with nuclear weapons.. He can deter the entire eastern flank
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

commendable gestre
in another news
An Indian cruise missile is "accidentally" fired towards Pakistan that flies through busy commercial flights corridor and lands inside Pakistan and reliefis expressed that there is no loss of life.

innocence level maxed.
 
Knockingdoors

No not really.. This is an statement made for India's benefits. Kim sets China free in the eastern flank meaning now China can fully focus on the Indian border which is what India doesn't want. They do realize that Kim hnadicaps SK-Japan completely out of the picture
 
SuvarnaTeja

Traditionally India had excellent relations with both North Korea and Vietnam as both were close to Soviet Union like India.

But since Modi is a US lackey he started moving away from North Korea.

India to supply only food, medicine to North Korea

economictimes.indiatimes.com

India to supply only food, medicine to North Korea

India has maintained low-key diplomatic ties with North Korea over the years, and New Delhis interactions have been largely restricted to providing food supplies.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

No. This is not nightmare for India. It is just diplomacy to make realise importance of Quad in Indo-Pacific and role of India. Japan and S. Korea are our friends.
 
jaybird

That's rich coming from India. Should we also expect India to denuclearize herself for peace and security of the region soon? People are probably worry more about the missile control and safety protocol of India than North Korea right now.

At least North Korea didn't accidentally fire their nuclear capable missile into another nuclear armed neighbor's side that could've caused major disaster for millions of people.
 
jamahir

Ah, India the Vishwaguru ( Teacher to the world ), at least according to Dear Leader Modi.

But my question about this news that is if Israel can have an ICBM, if USA can have ICBM and India can have an ICBM project then why not North Korea ? Otherwise India should be asking for everyone to denuclearize and everyone to only have a defensive military and that should start with USA.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

North Koreans REALLY care what indians think don't they?.............:disagree:
 

