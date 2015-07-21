/ Register

  Saturday, August 25, 2018

India, Singapore sign key agreement to boost maritime cooperation

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Hindustani78, Jul 21, 2015.

    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    India, Singapore sign key agreement to boost maritime cooperation
    Singapore, Jul 21, 2015 (PTI)
    [​IMG]
    India and Singapore today signed an agreement on sharing white-shipping information to enhance maritime cooperation between the two navies as visiting Navy chief Admiral R K Dhowan held talks with top defence officials here.

    Dhowan, who is on his maiden visit to Singapore from July 20-23, called on Singapore's Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen.

    He also held talks with Chief of Defence Force Lt-Gen Ng Chee Meng and Chief of Navy Rear-Admiral (RADM) Lai Chung Han after inspecting a Guard of Honour at Ministry of Defence.

    He visited the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)'s Information Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base, where he and RADM Lai signed a Technical Agreement (TA) on sharing white-shipping information, which will enhance maritime information sharing between the two navies, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement. White-shipping refers to commercial shipping information about movement of cargo ships.

    The RSN and the Indian Navy conduct the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) together annually and this year's SIMBEX, held in May, was the 22nd in the series.

    Both navies also interact regularly through high-level visits, dialogues, joint military training, courses and other professional exchanges.

    "Following Dr Ng's official visit to India in August 2014, both defence establishments agreed to strengthen defence relations under the ambit of an enhanced defence partnership this year. This would allow both sides to explore new areas of cooperation for mutual benefit," said the statement.

    Dhowan's introductory visit underscores the warm and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and India, which have strengthened over the years since the signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement in 2003, it said.
     
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam meeting the Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Shri Arun Jaitley, in New Delhi on July 21, 2017.
    [​IMG]
    The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam meeting the Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Shri Arun Jaitley, in New Delhi on July 21, 2017.
    [​IMG]

    Prime Minister's Office
    22-July, 2017 19:40 IST
    H. E. Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore calls on PM

    H. E. Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

    The Prime Minister recalled the successful visit of H. E. Mr. Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore, to India in October 2016, and appreciated the follow-up action taken by both sides on the decisions taken at the Summit.

    Mr. Shanmugaratnam congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful roll-out of GST. He briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in bilateral relations, especially in the economic domain.

    The Prime Minister appreciated the close bilateral cooperation in sectors such as investment, urban development, civil aviation, and skill development.

    The two leaders also discussed the potential for bilateral collaboration in banking, digital finance, tourism, and innovation.

    ****

    The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam calling on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on July 22, 2017.
    [​IMG]
    The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam calling on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on July 22, 2017.
    [​IMG]
    The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam calling on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on July 22, 2017.
    [​IMG]

    The Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Shri Arun Jaitley lighting the lamp to inaugurate the Delhi Economics Conclave-2017, in New Delhi on July 22, 2017. The Deputy Prime Minister, Republic of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam is also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Shri Arun Jaitley at the inauguration of the Delhi Economics Conclave-2017, in New Delhi on July 22, 2017. The Deputy Prime Minister, Republic of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Finance Secretary, Shri Ashok Lavasa and the Chief Economic Adviser, Dr. Arvind Subramanian are also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Shri Arun Jaitley addressing at the inauguration of the Delhi Economics Conclave-2017, in New Delhi on July 22, 2017. The Deputy Prime Minister, Republic of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Finance Secretary, Shri Ashok Lavasa and the Chief Economic Adviser, Dr. Arvind Subramanian are also seen.
    [​IMG]
    The Deputy Prime Minister, Republic of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam delivering the inaugural address at the Delhi Economics Conclave-2017, in New Delhi on July 22, 2017. The Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Shri Arun Jaitley, the Finance Secretary, Shri Ashok Lavasa and the Chief Economic Adviser, Dr. Arvind Subramanian are also seen.
    [​IMG]

    The Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines (Independent Charge), Shri Piyush Goyal meeting the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in New Delhi on July 23, 2017.
    [​IMG]
     
    SingaporeGuy

    SingaporeGuy FULL MEMBER

    i wish we didnt have anything to do with india though.

    india is like an anvil that will pull us down the water
     
    Kinetic

    Kinetic BANNED

    Ashamed of your nationality? Use burnol. :D
     
    Chellam

    Chellam FULL MEMBER

    Go and Surrender to China they will feed you 3 times per day,
     
    B2B

    B2B FULL MEMBER

    What do you mean by " we " ?
     
    GuardianRED

    GuardianRED FULL MEMBER

    No No ... Local Meds like Yunnan Baiyao :P
     
    Papa Dragon

    Papa Dragon FULL MEMBER

    Ofcourse, Pakistan has nothing to do with India. You don't need to worry about it
     
    Tshering22

    Tshering22 ELITE MEMBER

    Singapore is the perfect regional partner for monitoring the regional oceanic channels.

    A friendly country, has similar security concerns in the oceans against piracy and other hostile elements, is sophisticated and has a major stake in the IOR.
     
    Kinetic

    Kinetic BANNED

    Few of the Pakistanis on PDF.
     
    salimpheku

    salimpheku BANNED

    He is like our own "Indian" Ashok
    Or our own "Dravidian" Manlion :D
     
    Kinetic

    Kinetic BANNED

    Messages:
    And think about the IQ of these guys! They can't even act on an online forum! :rofl:
     
    j20611

    j20611 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Why does Singapore bend over backwards to accommodate Indians which are only 20% of its population. When in Rome act as the romans!
     
    SingaporeGuy

    SingaporeGuy FULL MEMBER

    Most likely to help india free herself from talents so china can progress further
     
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Ministry for Development of North-East Region
    19-September, 2017 15:48 IST
    Singapore to set up Skill Center in Northeast: Dr Jitendra Singh

    The Government of Singapore will set up a Skill Center at Guwahati which will cater to the entire North-Eastern region. This was stated here by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh after a meeting with a high-level delegation represented by the High Commissioner of Singapore, Mr Lim Thuan Kuan here yesterday. The Indian side led by Dr Jitendra Singh, consisted of senior officers from the Ministry of DoNER, Department of Space and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, which are the three main areas where Singapore has expressed its keenness to collaborate with India.

    As far as Skill Centre at Guwahati, it was stated that an MoU has already been formalized between Singapore and the State Government of Assam. As a follow-up to this, a Skill Center is proposed to be set up at Guwahati by the year 2019 and the Ministry of DoNER will coordinate in this initiative.

    The Singapore delegation also expressed its preference to engage with India in the area of Space Technology for collaboration in “peaceful uses of Outer Space”. To this, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the issue will be followed up in an appropriate manner.

    The Singapore delegation also wanted to seek the experience and expertise of India's Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions to bring about value addition in public administration and governance in Singapore. Dr Jitendra Singh shared with them that there already exists an arrangement between Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie with Singapore, wherein a certain number of passing out Civil Services/IAS officers, accompanied by two faculty members, regularly undertake a visit to Singapore.

    Dr Jitendra Singh said, India and Singapore have always been favourably inclined towards each other and referred to the recent visit of the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore when a stimulating lecture by him was organized under the auspices of the NITI Aayog.

    ******
     
