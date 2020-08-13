India signs MoU on cooperation in outer space with Nigeria

Signing of an MoU on Cooperation in Outer Space with Nigeria

August 13, 2020The Memorandum of Understanding between India and Nigeria on "Cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes” was concluded on 13 August 2020, at the Federal Ministry of Science & Technology, Abuja. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister of State for External Affairs Shri. V. Muraleedharan through video link. Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, Federal Republic of Nigeria attended the event in Abuja. Mr. R. Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary, ISRO was also present through video link from ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru.Chairman ISRO Dr. K. Sivan had earlier signed the agreement from the Indian side. Dr. Francis Chizea Diretor General of National Space Research & Development Agency (NASRDA), Nigeria signed the MoU today.The MoU envisages India-Nigeria collaboration in space science, planetary exploration, ground stations, development of micro and mini satellites and joint Space R&D. It provides for capacity building assistance by ISRO, exchange of scientific know-how, exchanges between academic institutes and joint symposiums/conferences. Cooperation in remote sensing, communications and navigation will benefit Nigeria in the fields of forestry, environment, agriculture, mining, watershed development and connectivity.Over the last 12 years, 49 Nigerian nationals have attended various short-term ITEC courses in India in the fields of Remote Sensing, GIS and Geoinformatics, conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun; Geological Survey of India Training Institute, Hyderabad; and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Noida. The above MoU will further enhance India’s capacity building assistance to Nigeria.On the occasion, both sides also agreed to sign a subsidiary MOU between New Space India Limited (NSIL), under ISRO, and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), under the Federal Ministry of Environment of Nigeria, on cooperation in use of Geospatial Technologies.India and Nigeria enjoy longstanding, multifaceted and friendly relations. India remains committed to building capacities and contributing towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria.