India shouldn't expect Russia to come to its defence if China were to violate the Line of Actual Control, says US deputy NSA Daleep Singh

Except; every time with flare up in the LOC when we get dire news of Indian war supplies at all-time low, it's the Russians that re-supply at a moment's notice. Happened multiple times in the past even with pressures from china to insulate Pakistan.

You definitely have a point there. I am just a little tired of the US obsession with pitting its 'friends' against Russia. Russia is a spent force. It was a spent force economically a long time back and we can see its military is not doing much better.

You think of Pakistan as primary enemy for which India needs Russian support. I do not think India's primary enemy is Pakistan anymore. I also don't think that India needs outside support in a conflict with Pakistan, while it can be beneficial.The real conflict India needs to be prepared for is the fight with China. India cannot sustain this fight without the full backing of its primary arms supplier. Xi has Putin's balls in his hands. If India fights with China, then China will bring its full diplomatic might to pressure Russia. And today, Russia is completely dependent on China for its livelihood.India does not have to side with US against Russia. The affairs of US vs Russia is not of India's concern.India should be wary of depending on Russia for its arms. Ideal scenario is for India to be self dependent. But India's arms industry is not at technical par with what the Chinese have even by a long shot. So in any conflict between India and China, India would have to rely on US.Indeed, in 1962 - Nehru ran to the US for help. He asked US for direct assistance - boots on ground type assistance.