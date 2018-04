Some Indian producers argued that US chickens were fed genetically modified (GM) maize and soyabean, and so were a health hazard. Really? Not a single adverse health case has been reported in the US after decades of using GM animal feed. India itself grows GM cotton , which yields GM cottonseed oil that has long been used to make vanaspati. After removal of oil, cottonseed residue or oilcakes (along with other oilcakes like groundnut and soybean) are used to make animal feed in India. Not only chickens but cattle, fish and shrimp have long been fed GM cottonseed, with no adverse results. Thus GM nutrients are solidly entrenched in India’s food chains. Yet bogus claims of health hazards were used to delay the WTO decision.