But China will not give up any inch of territory. Once India makes a strategic misjudgment and nibbles away at China's territory, China will never condone it. China is bound to make strong countermeasures. We believe India knows very well that China will not be at a disadvantage in any China-India military operations along the border area.



The US and its allies have established various contact mechanisms with India, making India falsely believe that it is well-supported. But for major powers like China and India, external factors will not substantially affect their relations.

But if the two countries face a showdown on the border issue, the entire Himalayan region and the Indian subcontinent will face instability. No external force can change this.

India should return the favor instead of being fooled by Washington. China's strategic situation is not that terrible. Since we do not fear US suppression, how can we allow some force to use US support to make trouble for China?

What a humiliation. Even after we push India back we warn you not to try to fight back!