What's new

India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,466
-5
87,287
Country
China
Location
China
India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

PTI, New Delhi, AUG 28 2021, 22:59 ISTUPDATED: AUG 28 2021, 22:59 IST

pti6272018000184b-1-1024656-1630171765.jpg


BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said India should go to war with China if the neighbouring country does not vacate Indian territory and go back to the Line of Actual control (LAC), which was mutually agreed upon by the two countries in 1993.

He also suggested that India should only focus on settling the border dispute with Beijing and not "provoke" the neighbouring country by talking about Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet.

The BJP leader was speaking at an event organised here to release a book, titled Blinkers Off, How Will The World Counter China, which is authored by Gaurie Dwivedi.



"China is an extraordinarily important and dangerous threat to India.... Therefore, India has to be able to work out its strategy in such a way that it meets the threat and finally, puts China in its place," he said.

Swamy noted that China has the "audacity" to occupy Indian territory while having extended meetings with the prime minister.

"My view is that India should tell the Chinese that if you are not going to go back to what was the original position in 1993, we will go to war with you. We need a battle with the Chinese unless they voluntarily agree to withdraw...teach China a lesson that we are no more the India of 1962," he said.

Suggesting that India should only focus on its land dispute with China, Swamy said talking about other issues will only aggravate the situation.

"Don't talk about Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet. All you are doing is aggravating the situation. Focus on where China has gone wrong. They have crossed the LAC and occupied parts of our land," he said.

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General (retired) Sayed Ata Hasnain said there is a need to look at non-traditional threats from China such as those related to cyber security and economic threats.

"In India, we love to talk about the military aspects of this (Sino-India) relationship. Is war a distinct possibility with China in the near future? To my mind, no," he said.

Lieutenant General Hasnain, however, pointed out that it would be a "no-war-no-peace" situation like it is with Pakistan and if it continues, "it will be very dangerous for the posterity".

"That is what China will keep you in and it is something we will have to rethink on how to counter this particular strategy that China is applying to us," he added.

www.deccanherald.com

India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said India should go to war with China if the neighbouring country does not vacate Indian territory and go back to the Line of Actual control (LAC), which was mutually agreed upon by the two countries in 1993. He also suggested that...
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
1,562
1
1,419
Country
India
Location
Canada
In reality, most Indian people and certainly the government wants to avoid a war with China under must circumstances. Only in the case of repeated incursions in territory will the Indian defence forces will be asked to push back nominally. This is so because Indians know well that the Indian economy cannot sustain a war with China
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
3,075
-1
6,380
Country
China
Location
China
1, It's disputed territory, not Indian territory.

2, Indians first crossed the line of actual control. It was Indians who provoked the conflict, not us.

3, Four of our soldiers died because of the conflict provoked by India. The Indian government did not apologize or compensate.

4, Indians should reflect on your unfriendly behavior at the border, not accuse friendly Chinese.





Our officer alone opened his arms to release goodwill, but the Indian hit him with a stick.
u=3550927683,145280072&fm=30&app=106&f=JPEG.jpg
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

BANNED
Jul 16, 2018
7,448
-72
3,405
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

PTI, New Delhi, AUG 28 2021, 22:59 ISTUPDATED: AUG 28 2021, 22:59 IST

pti6272018000184b-1-1024656-1630171765.jpg


BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said India should go to war with China if the neighbouring country does not vacate Indian territory and go back to the Line of Actual control (LAC), which was mutually agreed upon by the two countries in 1993.

He also suggested that India should only focus on settling the border dispute with Beijing and not "provoke" the neighbouring country by talking about Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet.

The BJP leader was speaking at an event organised here to release a book, titled Blinkers Off, How Will The World Counter China, which is authored by Gaurie Dwivedi.



"China is an extraordinarily important and dangerous threat to India.... Therefore, India has to be able to work out its strategy in such a way that it meets the threat and finally, puts China in its place," he said.

Swamy noted that China has the "audacity" to occupy Indian territory while having extended meetings with the prime minister.

"My view is that India should tell the Chinese that if you are not going to go back to what was the original position in 1993, we will go to war with you. We need a battle with the Chinese unless they voluntarily agree to withdraw...teach China a lesson that we are no more the India of 1962," he said.

Suggesting that India should only focus on its land dispute with China, Swamy said talking about other issues will only aggravate the situation.

"Don't talk about Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet. All you are doing is aggravating the situation. Focus on where China has gone wrong. They have crossed the LAC and occupied parts of our land," he said.

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General (retired) Sayed Ata Hasnain said there is a need to look at non-traditional threats from China such as those related to cyber security and economic threats.

"In India, we love to talk about the military aspects of this (Sino-India) relationship. Is war a distinct possibility with China in the near future? To my mind, no," he said.

Lieutenant General Hasnain, however, pointed out that it would be a "no-war-no-peace" situation like it is with Pakistan and if it continues, "it will be very dangerous for the posterity".

"That is what China will keep you in and it is something we will have to rethink on how to counter this particular strategy that China is applying to us," he added.

www.deccanherald.com

India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said India should go to war with China if the neighbouring country does not vacate Indian territory and go back to the Line of Actual control (LAC), which was mutually agreed upon by the two countries in 1993. He also suggested that...
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com
Click to expand...

What an idiot , Sathya gaya hai .
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
3,498
-5
6,550
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
MH.Yang said:
1, It's disputed territory, not Indian territory.

2, Indians first crossed the line of actual control. It was Indians who provoked the conflict, not us.

3, Four of our soldiers died because of the conflict provoked by India. The Indian government did not apologize or compensate.

4, Indians should reflect on your unfriendly behavior at the border, not accuse friendly Chinese.





Our officer alone opened his arms to release goodwill, but the Indian hit him with a stick.
View attachment 773883
Click to expand...

Both China and India recognized that these are disputed territories but many India News Media are pushing a different, dangerous ans reckless narratives.
Perhaps their motivations are sponsored and imported.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
12,208
-13
16,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

PTI, New Delhi, AUG 28 2021, 22:59 ISTUPDATED: AUG 28 2021, 22:59 IST

pti6272018000184b-1-1024656-1630171765.jpg


BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said India should go to war with China if the neighbouring country does not vacate Indian territory and go back to the Line of Actual control (LAC), which was mutually agreed upon by the two countries in 1993.

He also suggested that India should only focus on settling the border dispute with Beijing and not "provoke" the neighbouring country by talking about Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet.

The BJP leader was speaking at an event organised here to release a book, titled Blinkers Off, How Will The World Counter China, which is authored by Gaurie Dwivedi.



"China is an extraordinarily important and dangerous threat to India.... Therefore, India has to be able to work out its strategy in such a way that it meets the threat and finally, puts China in its place," he said.

Swamy noted that China has the "audacity" to occupy Indian territory while having extended meetings with the prime minister.

"My view is that India should tell the Chinese that if you are not going to go back to what was the original position in 1993, we will go to war with you. We need a battle with the Chinese unless they voluntarily agree to withdraw...teach China a lesson that we are no more the India of 1962," he said.

Suggesting that India should only focus on its land dispute with China, Swamy said talking about other issues will only aggravate the situation.

"Don't talk about Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet. All you are doing is aggravating the situation. Focus on where China has gone wrong. They have crossed the LAC and occupied parts of our land," he said.

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General (retired) Sayed Ata Hasnain said there is a need to look at non-traditional threats from China such as those related to cyber security and economic threats.

"In India, we love to talk about the military aspects of this (Sino-India) relationship. Is war a distinct possibility with China in the near future? To my mind, no," he said.

Lieutenant General Hasnain, however, pointed out that it would be a "no-war-no-peace" situation like it is with Pakistan and if it continues, "it will be very dangerous for the posterity".

"That is what China will keep you in and it is something we will have to rethink on how to counter this particular strategy that China is applying to us," he added.

www.deccanherald.com

India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said India should go to war with China if the neighbouring country does not vacate Indian territory and go back to the Line of Actual control (LAC), which was mutually agreed upon by the two countries in 1993. He also suggested that...
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com
Click to expand...
:pop: please do... :pop:
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,705
0
1,887
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
He is a neurotic senile who believes in his paranoid ideas.
He was planning an unstoppable resistance movement from panjshir...
A military campaign to conquer whole of Laddakh from China. ...
And Pakistan is just walkover.
In a sense these delusional thinkers are good for Pakistan and China.
 
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
4,975
-1
3,736
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

PTI, New Delhi, AUG 28 2021, 22:59 ISTUPDATED: AUG 28 2021, 22:59 IST

pti6272018000184b-1-1024656-1630171765.jpg


BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said India should go to war with China if the neighbouring country does not vacate Indian territory and go back to the Line of Actual control (LAC), which was mutually agreed upon by the two countries in 1993.

He also suggested that India should only focus on settling the border dispute with Beijing and not "provoke" the neighbouring country by talking about Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet.

The BJP leader was speaking at an event organised here to release a book, titled Blinkers Off, How Will The World Counter China, which is authored by Gaurie Dwivedi.



"China is an extraordinarily important and dangerous threat to India.... Therefore, India has to be able to work out its strategy in such a way that it meets the threat and finally, puts China in its place," he said.

Swamy noted that China has the "audacity" to occupy Indian territory while having extended meetings with the prime minister.

"My view is that India should tell the Chinese that if you are not going to go back to what was the original position in 1993, we will go to war with you. We need a battle with the Chinese unless they voluntarily agree to withdraw...teach China a lesson that we are no more the India of 1962," he said.

Suggesting that India should only focus on its land dispute with China, Swamy said talking about other issues will only aggravate the situation.

"Don't talk about Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet. All you are doing is aggravating the situation. Focus on where China has gone wrong. They have crossed the LAC and occupied parts of our land," he said.

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General (retired) Sayed Ata Hasnain said there is a need to look at non-traditional threats from China such as those related to cyber security and economic threats.

"In India, we love to talk about the military aspects of this (Sino-India) relationship. Is war a distinct possibility with China in the near future? To my mind, no," he said.

Lieutenant General Hasnain, however, pointed out that it would be a "no-war-no-peace" situation like it is with Pakistan and if it continues, "it will be very dangerous for the posterity".

"That is what China will keep you in and it is something we will have to rethink on how to counter this particular strategy that China is applying to us," he added.

www.deccanherald.com

India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said India should go to war with China if the neighbouring country does not vacate Indian territory and go back to the Line of Actual control (LAC), which was mutually agreed upon by the two countries in 1993. He also suggested that...
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com
Click to expand...

I agree with him. India should go to war with China as soon as possible or before China capture whole Ladakh.
 
S

SkyWolf

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
260
2
439
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
These pussies won't go to war with china -- they can barely fight smaller countries like pakistan or even smaller....sikkim, hyderabad, Portuguese goa
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
10,133
4
17,106
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy
Click to expand...

:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:
MH.Yang said:
1, It's disputed territory, not Indian territory.
Click to expand...

Not only, this is a disputed territory; but on the North-Eastern side, all the area, lying south of infamous McMahon Line up-till the foot hills of River Brahmaputra is disputed. That is the stated Chinese position.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
“Certified morons”: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy lashes out at Modi supporters amidst speculations over meeting with Mamata Banerjee
Replies
5
Views
494
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
khansaheeb
Subramanian Swamy claims he never said 'Muslims are not equal to Hindus under Art 14'; Twitter brings up earlier interview
Replies
2
Views
403
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Swamy says his question on if Chinese crossed LAC in Ladakh denied by RS Secretariat
Replies
7
Views
485
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Riyad
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says India should invade Bangladesh to stop genocide against Hindus
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
-=virus=-
Is India China’s Biggest Threat? - Subramanian Swamy
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Surya 1
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom