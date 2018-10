I propose India take the following unconditional and unilateral steps to give peace a chance with Pakistan



1) Declare unilateral cease fire along LOC



2) Extend $100 Billion soft Line of Credit to Pakistan



3) Provide visa on arrival. Encourage people to people and Business to Business contacts



4) Encourage sports, entertainment and other cultural ties



5) Recognize AJK & GB as part of Pakistan

