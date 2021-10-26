What's new

India should 'fix its own caste system' before taking the knee against racism

Sky News host Andrew Bolt says India should "fix its own caste system" before making “big international gestures” against racism.

It comes after the Indian cricket took the knee as a protest against racism before its game against Pakistan.

“This is from a team representing the country that should first fix its own caste system before making big international statements,” he said.

“The Hindu caste system that has Brahmins, the priest caste at the very top, and the Untouchables down at the very, very bottom.

“Has the Indian team ever taken the knee to protest against that, or is that a bit too close to home?”


India a disgusting country, full of liars, bigots and scammers.
 
