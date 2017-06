The Modi government, which began its diplomatic activities three years ago by eulogizing the prospect of an Asian Century, has lost the plot. The Asian Century is forging ahead for sure, but sans India. Japan, which was regarded by PM Modi as India’s ideal partner in the Asian Century, is seeking a collaborative partnership with China. This is the indication available from a major international conference hosted in Tokyo on June 5-6 under the rubric ‘Future of Asia’.The theme of the conference was “Globalism at a crossroads: Asia’s next move” and the sub-plot that inevitably took the centre-stage of the demi-official event was all about Japan and China setting aside their historical distrust and current rivalry to lead Asia in tandem towards greater integration. In his keynote speech at the conference, Singapore’s powerful Emeritus Senior Minister, Goh Chok Tong urged: “If Japan-China relations can move towards greater trust and cooperation, there will be a mutually-reinforcing effect on the other key bilateral relationships in the region.”Goh said there is a need to build greater interdependence among Asian countries and China and Japan should take the lead as Asia’s top two economies. Interestingly, Goh lauded the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as fine examples of how Asia can build interdependence, champion free trade and further the integration process.India did not figure in Goh’s road map, since TPP excludes India, while India is a reluctant participant in the RCEP (unlike the rest of Asia which is raring to go) and India outright boycotted the BRI forum in Beijing last month. However, it was the inaugural address at the Tokyo meet on Monday by the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that should make Delhi sit up.Abe announced that Japan is ready to cooperate with China’s Belt and Road Initiative , which he lauded for its “potential to connect East and West as well as the diverse regions found in between.” Abe spelt out certain conditions – OBOR should be in harmony with “a free and fair Trans-Pacific economic zone”; infrastructure development should be based on procurement that is transparent and fair; projects should be economically viable and should not harm the debtor nations’ finances. But he made it clear that Tokyo is “ready to extend cooperation.”The Japan-China relations seem to be heading for a makeover. A new momentum has been steadily building up in the recent weeks. For a start, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party who is known for his pro-China stance, attended the BRI forum in Beijing last month and was received by President Xi Jinping. Xinhua reported that Xi took note that Japan has “clearly affirmed the (Belt and Road) initiative”. (Nikai handed over a “personal letter” from Abe.) A fortnight later, China’s State Councillor Yang Jiechi visited Tokyo and met Abe to follow up on the “important guiding opinions on Sino-Japanese relationship” that Xi had earlier conveyed through Nikai.All in all, Beijing has been quick on its feet to warmly respond to Abe’s path-breaking speech in Tokyo on Monday. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: