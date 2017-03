By any reckoning, the Indian statement on the terrorist attack on the Sardar Daud Khan hospital in Kabul on Friday has been intemperate and excessive. What emotion Delhi sought to convey through this statement remains unclear. Sorrow? Pain? Anger? Frustration? Revenge? Threat? It’s all rather mumbo-jumbo, as if random phrases culled out from the dusty files have been assembled to form sentences.The result is that India sounds bombastic and aggressive and that only goes to fuel the Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, which are already cascading. Surely, it cannot be the Indian policy to set Kabul and Islamabad against each other’s throats? The hallmark of a responsible regional power is the capacity to douse tensions rather than queer the pitch of tensions that may affect regional security and stability. India failed to pass the test here.Equally, it is in Indian interests not to lend credence to the Pakistani allegations by such acts as today’s excessive statement. The appropriate thing should have been to, first, commiserate with the families of the victims of the attack in the Kabul attack, and, secondly, condemn the act of terror as such. Why should we give the impression that we are taking sides in the Afghan-Pakistani proxy war against each other?What needs to be understood from all accounts regarding the attack on the hospital in Kabul is that this is almost a military operation, involving high skills, and that it has been staged by the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).It stands to reason that Kabul is probably using the Pakistani Taliban elements to undertake terror strikes within Pakistan even as some of the splinter groups of the Pakistani Taliban are rallying under the black flag of the ISIS. The top US commander in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson himself holds such a view . Quite possibly, as American and Russian reports suggest, some of the Central Asian groups have also shifted their loyalty to the ISIS. At any rate, Kabul’s motivations are not difficult to understand. An action-reaction syndrome is apparent. Kabul is possibly hitting back at Pakistan with the same terror methods that the latter deploys against it.Why should India wade into it? Pakistan already accuses India of covertly working the Afghan intelligence to transform the terror strikes against is as a “trilateral” Kabul-Delhi-Afghan Taliban-cum-ISIS venture.Evidently, dangerous times lie ahead. The Pakistani attitude toward the Kabul set-up is hardening. The indefinite closure of the border with Afghanistan may not prevent future terror strikes from Afghan soil, but it will create immense dislocation to the Afghan economy and the day-to-day life of the Afghan people. Any escalation from this point onward can only result in an outbreak of hostilities between the armed forces of the two countries.