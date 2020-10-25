What's new

India should be bigger than China in power and scope, 'Hindutva is essence of India's self-hood': Bhagwat

India should be bigger than China in power and scope, 'Hindutva is essence of India's self-hood': Bhagwat


Nagpur, October 25

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati (power and scope), adding the world knows that country's expansionist designs.

Bhagwat was speaking at the RSS's annual Vijayadashami rally, which this time was limited to an indoor event attended by 50 swayamsevaks (volunteers) due to COVID-19 guidelines.


Bhagwat said India needs to be militarily better prepared against China.

Many countries are now standing up to China, he said.

"China was shocked at India's response to its intrusion. India needs to grow bigger in power and scope than china," he said.

"China encroached on our borders amid the pandemic," he said, adding the world knows the expansionist nature of that country. He cited Taiwan and Vietnam as examples of the Chinese expansion plans.

India should be bigger than China in power and scope: Bhagwat

'Hindutva is essence of India's self-hood' Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati (power and scope), adding the world knows that country's expansionist designs.
lol... if by saying things could happen india would have been super power on Mars too.:cheesy: Controlling earthlings with a stick...
 
