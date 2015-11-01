What's new

India should be ashamed of meeting Afghan Taliban:

India should be ashamed of meeting Afghan Taliban: Moeed Yusuf



Riazul Haq
June 28, 2021



National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf in conversation with Adil Shahzeb on DawnNewsTV.



National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said it is "shameless" of India to engage the Afghan Taliban in Qatar after having supported operations against the insurgent group for a long time.

Yusuf was responding to a question on DawnNews programme 'Live with Adil Shahzeb' on Monday regarding Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s recent stopovers in Doha to meet with the Taliban leadership in the Qatari capital twice in the last three weeks.

Earlier this month, Indian publication The Hindu quoted a senior Qatari official as confirming that Indian officials made a “quiet visit” to Doha in order to meet the Taliban’s political leadership based there.

Qatar’s Special Envoy for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani was quoted by the paper as saying: “I understand that there has been a quiet visit by Indian officials to speak to the Taliban.”

Asked whether the Indian government had opened direct talks with the Taliban during a press conference on June 10, the spokesperson of India's foreign ministry Arindam Bagchi said the country was in contact with “various stakeholders” in Afghanistan. He also referred to Jaishankar’s participation in the inaugural ceremony of the intra-Afghan talks with Taliban leaders in Doha last year.

"I want to ask this: with what [moral] standing did this Indian high-level official meet [the Taliban] there? Did they not feel ashamed?" Yusuf said when asked how Pakistan viewed the India-Taliban meetings.

"[The Indians] kept having the Taliban killed daily and kept giving funds for operations against them and today they have reached there to have talks," he added.

He said the meetings were "a matter of shame" and not a strategic move.

Yusuf emphasised that the Taliban whom the Indians had met were also "not stupid", saying he was not concerned by the contacts between India and the insurgent group amid the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"You should also ask what response the [Indians] got from the [Taliban]," he added.

When pressed for the reply received by India, Yusuf only said: "Ask them and they will be ashamed more [by what has been conveyed to them]."

Speaking about Pakistan-India relations, the NSA said there were no backdoor talks or dialogue between the two countries for now, but that Pakistan was waiting for what had been conveyed to New Delhi.

‘’India contacted us [and said] that they wanted to fix [relations] and we told them we desired the restoration of pre-August 2019 status of Indian-occupied Kashmir; besides, our policy is based on the ease of life for Kashmiris,’’ he stated, adding they the Indians had been conveyed that Pakistan wanted to see the desired change on the ground.

Asked about the possibility of Pakistan getting the heat of the US-China rivalry, Yusuf said the country might face a tough situation if it gave up on its principles. "If you don’t take a stand then when the elephants fight, the grass gets trampled," he added.

The NSA remarked that no one was stopping the European Union and US to invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and other projects in the country.



June 28, 2021 -

THE recent meeting of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior politician Abdullah Abdullah with Joe Biden in the White House, as well as the US secretary of state questioning whether the Afghan Taliban are serious about the peace process, indicates that hectic efforts are afoot to chalk out a game plan for the post-US withdrawal scenario in Afghanistan.

The message from President Biden was clear: the “Afghans are going to have to decide their future”. However, the Americans have failed to understand Afghanistan, and their policies towards the country have not achieved positive results. Unsettling as it may be, it appears that the countdown to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul has begun, and the Americans have yet to come to grips with the fact that after decades of involvement in Afghanistan, costing thousands of lives and billions of dollars, their strategy has failed.

The sad fact is that over the past few decades, there has never been a negotiated transfer of power in Afghanistan. In 1973, the king, Zahir Shah, was overthrown by his relative Daud Khan and from then onwards, power has been taken by parties that have seized Kabul by force. So while the Taliban should respond to peace overtures, expecting them to break with this ‘tradition’ is unrealistic. The Americans should see this, considering their lengthy involvement in Afghanistan, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. In fact, US blunders in Afghanistan go back to the Soviet invasion, when, fired up by Cold War rhetoric, Washington opposed the communist government in Kabul by playing the religion card and creating the ‘mujahideen’.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were willing partners in this project. Unfortunately, it was out of this milieu that Osama bin Laden emerged and the philosophy of transnational ‘jihad’ took a more solid form. The world is now paying the price for these experiments. After the Soviet withdrawal and in the midst of mujahideen infighting the Americans lost interest. And when the Taliban took power amidst this chaos, the US and other Western powers made the mistake of not recognising them, forcing them to turn to the likes of Bin Laden for funds. Things have come full circle, with the Taliban once more poised to take Kabul, despite the Mr Ghani’s claims that his forces have made “significant progress”.

Unless by way of a miracle all Afghan stakeholders agree to a peaceful transfer of power, the US, Pakistan and other regional states must prepare themselves for another Taliban government in Afghanistan. The international community should be willing to engage with them, provided they are given assurances that fundamental rights will be respected and extremist groups will not be given refuge. Without such pledges, a new security nightmare will await Pakistan and the rest of the world.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2021
 
