What's new

Featured India should be a ‘country of particular concern’ for religious freedom: USCIRF

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
8,983
118
18,303
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
USCIRF’s independence and bipartisanship enables it to unflinchingly identify threats to religious freedom around the world. In the 2021 Annual Report, USCIRF recommends 14 countries to the State Department for designation as “countries of particular concern” (CPCs) because their governments engage in or tolerate “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations.” These include 10 that the State Department designated as CPCs in December 2020—Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan—as well as four others—India, Russia, Syria, and Vietnam. For the first time ever, the State Department designated Nigeria as a CPC in 2020, which USCIRF had been recommending since 2009.

The 2021 Annual Report also recommends 12 countries for placement on the State Department’s Special Watch List (SWL) based on their governments’ perpetration or toleration of severe violations. These include two that the State Department placed on that list in December 2020—Cuba and Nicaragua—as well as 10 others—Afghanistan, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. In 2021, USCIRF is not recommending SWL placement for Bahrain, the Central African Republic (CAR), and Sudan, which were among its SWL recommendations in its 2020 Annual Report. USCIRF has concluded that, although religious freedom concerns remain in all three countries, conditions last year did not meet the high threshold required to recommend SWL status.

1619138566652.png


1619138620763.png





www.uscirf.gov

USCIRF Releases 2021 Annual Report with Recommendations for U.S. Policy

www.uscirf.gov www.uscirf.gov
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 0, Guests: 7)

Similar threads

Foxtrot Alpha
USCIRF: India denies visas to US panel on religious freedom
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
The Eagle
Featured 14 US Senators want India listed as worst offenders of religious freedom
Replies
2
Views
991
8888888888888
8
BHarwana
USCIRF has recommended India for CPC designation for religious freedom
Replies
9
Views
486
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
HAIDER
US commission expresses concern over India's arrest of Muslim activists during Covid-19 crisis
Replies
8
Views
466
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
Arsalan
India recommended for "CPC designation" amid violation of Religious Freedom
Replies
8
Views
3K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom