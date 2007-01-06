What's new

India: Seven-year-old boy accused of raping girl, 5, in Aligarh

AGRA: A five-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted sexually by her 7-year-old neighbour in Aligarh. Police registered an FIR under section 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act at Kawarsi police station.
Talking to TOI, SP (crime) Arvind Kumar said the boy will be produced before the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board on Tuesday. In her statement to the child welfare officer, the girl stated that she was sexually assaulted by the boy when she had gone to her neighbour’s house to take her ball.



According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the incident took place on October 12. “My daughter had gone to the neighbour’s house to pick her ball, which had accidentally gone there, when she was playing on the terrace. She was then grabbed by the son of the neighbour’s tenant,” the FIR said.




Though the boy’s age was not mentioned in the complaint, the medical examination had revealed he is seven, said police. The boy is presently with his parents.



Notably, section 83 of IPC offers partial immunity to children between the age of 7 and 12 stating, “Nothing is an offence which is done by a child above seven years of age and under twelve, who has not attained sufficient maturity of understanding to judge of the nature and consequences of his conduct on that occasion.”




(The victim's identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per Supreme court directives on cases related to sexual assault)
A five-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted sexually by her 7-year-old neighbour in Aligarh. Police registered an FIR under section 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act at Kawarsi police station.
impossible! 7 years old kid have no concept of sex and arousal both mentally and physically

poor girl might have been raped by some other person and blame is given on the poor kid
 
Notably, section 83 of IPC offers partial immunity to children between the age of 7 and 12 stating, “Nothing is an offence which is done by a child above seven years of age and under twelve, who has not attained sufficient maturity of understanding to judge of the nature and consequences of his conduct on that occasion.
India is such a joke. They have laws for protecting cows, rapists & all kind of bad things.
 
