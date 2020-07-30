What's new

India Setting Up A New Complex To Develop A 110 kN Fighter Jet Engine

waqasmwi

waqasmwi

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2019
347
0
313
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
zb-780x470.jpg

With the Kaveri jet engine programme stalled due to technological challenges, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is planning to set up a new complex to develop jet engines for future Indian fighter aircraft.

This report in the Economic Times says that the complex may develop a completely new jet engine, one that can provide a thrust of 110 kilo newtons.

The engine, which may come up within seven years of starting work, will be used for the future class of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the fifth generation fighter currently in development for the Indian Air Force.

“The new engine complex is being set up as a national mission to develop a 110 kilo newton powered engine for the future class of AMCA and could produce the engine within seven years of starting work,” the report says.

This development comes at a time when the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has come down heavily on the government’s offset policy for defence procurement, saying that the transfer of technology to DRDO for reviving the stalled Kaveri engine programme, part of the deal, has not been completed.

“DRDO wanted to obtain Technical Assistance for the indigenous development of engine (Kaveri) for the Light Combat Aircraft. Till date, the Vendor has not confirmed the transfer of this technology,” the CAG says in its report.

It was not clear if the transfer will even take place, the CAG added.

In this respect, the Economic Times report says the new complex may receive French assistance in the development of the new jet engine and discussions for the same are currently on between the two sides.

Source: https://www.defenceaviationpost.com...ower-the-future-fighter-aircraft-of-the-iaf/#
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chanakyaa In likely loss for China, 24 companies plan to set up mobile phone factories in India Central & South Asia 0
A India’s 2nd Nuclear Ballistic Submarine set to enter service by the end of 2020 Central & South Asia 0
beijingwalker India sets global record with single-day rise in coronavirus cases COVID-19 Coronavirus 8
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command Indian Defence Forum 0
Chhatrapati India : Government set to revise women’s legal age for marriage to 21 Central & South Asia 66
P Featured India Bans china's Huawei, ZTE set to be shut out of India's 5G trials Central & South Asia 127
I India Set To Take Delivery Of “Air Force One” Boeing 777s Next Month Indian Defence Forum 52
K India Puts Import Of TV Sets In Restricted List Central & South Asia 38
Zapper India set to ban import of weapons that can be produced indigenously Indian Defence Forum 55
Vanguard One India's education, arrested by inequality and loopholes in policy, sets poor children up for failure Central & South Asia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top