Foxtrot Alpha
STAFF
- Aug 19, 2012
- 9,336
- 126
- Country
-
- Location
-
fake "Disinfolab" has been setup by Indians & the way it has been named is very smart as it appears to the readers as legit EUDisinfoLab but once you open the report you realize it's just another propaganda machine set up to memic EUDisinfoLab.
A report against Pakistan was published by this non existent group & quickly gets retweeted by Verified accounts. Usual suspects include ANI, Major Gaurav & the RSS Bot accounts.
A report against Pakistan was published by this non existent group & quickly gets retweeted by Verified accounts. Usual suspects include ANI, Major Gaurav & the RSS Bot accounts.
Attachments
-
1.9 MB Views: 25
Last edited: