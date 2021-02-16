What's new

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
9,336
126
18,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fake "Disinfolab" has been setup by Indians & the way it has been named is very smart as it appears to the readers as legit EUDisinfoLab but once you open the report you realize it's just another propaganda machine set up to memic EUDisinfoLab.

A report against Pakistan was published by this non existent group & quickly gets retweeted by Verified accounts. Usual suspects include ANI, Major Gaurav & the RSS Bot accounts.
1613500664866.png

1613500696361.png

1613502977774.png


1613500587002.png


1613500546750.png


1613500750916.png


1613500847834.png
 

AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

Jul 11, 2007
So, now we need a "Fake FakeNews watchdog" watchdog to counter Hindustan's obsession with Pakistan.
The Indians are beyond saving from the degenerate, Pakistan obsessed shit-hole they've devolved into.

The acquiescence of the Indian populace to the demographic genocide and atrocities being perpetrated in J&K (and Indian communities like Sikh farmers and Indian Muslims) by the Modi led BJP & their supporters is just more evidence of their descent as a nation into moral depravity.
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

Jul 11, 2007
Did you post this on twitter as well?

Couldn't find anything so I posted it with the PDF link:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361752066029465608
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Aug 19, 2012
Did you post this on twitter as well?

Couldn't find anything so I posted it with the PDF link:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361752066029465608
in progress...
Did you post this on twitter as well?

Couldn't find anything so I posted it with the PDF link:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361752066029465608
Someone should tag real EUDisinfoLab & let them know that even they were not Spared .... :D
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Such a disgusting hellhole LOL
 
M

Markandeya

Jul 16, 2016
The Indians are beyond saving from the degenerate, Pakistan obsessed shit-hole they've devolved into.

The acquiescence of the Indian populace to the demographic genocide and atrocities being perpetrated in J&K (and Indian communities like Sikh farmers and Indian Muslims) by the Modi led BJP & their supporters is just more evidence of their descent as a nation into moral depravity.
Oh Yes...Imran had thundered in UN 2 years back...Genocide Genocide RSS HITLER NAZI

Where is that thread . A country PM peddling fake news ...right....trying to generate hysteria....forgotten so fast...

...nah...Imran utters RSS NAZI GENOCIDE every fortnight..but now no one bothers about his fake outburst...what a joker he has become infront of world. IK...The Fake Genocide Prophet..
 
