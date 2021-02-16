What's new

India sets up fake 'DisinfoLab' to memic EUDisinfoLab & propagate it's narrative

Foxtrot Alpha

Aug 19, 2012
Pakistan
Pakistan
fake "Disinfolab" has been setup by Indians & the way it has been named is very smart as it appears to the readers as legit EUDisinfoLab but once you open the report you realize it's just another propaganda machine set up to memic EUDisinfoLab.

A report against Pakistan was published by this non existent group & quickly gets retweeted by Verified accounts. Usual suspects include ANI, Major Gaurav & the RSS Bot accounts.
1613500664866.png

1613500696361.png


1613500587002.png


1613500546750.png


1613500750916.png


1613500847834.png
 

