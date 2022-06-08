What's new

India Sets Guinness World Record for Building Longest Road Stretch | Previous Record by Public Works Authority of Qatar

The previous Guinness World Record was held by the Public Works Authority of Qatar.

Published: 08 Jun 2022, 6:06 PM IST
India Sets Guinness World Record for Building Longest Road Stretch

The National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday, 8 June, said that it has set the Guinness World Record for constructing the longest piece of bituminous concrete lane in a record time. The work on 75 kilometre stretch in Maharashtra between Amravati and Akola was completed within a span of 105 hours and 33 minutes .

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the project was completed by 720 workers, including a group of independent consultants.

The single lane of continuous bituminous concrete road stretches 75 kilometre in length and is the equivalent of a two lane paved shoulder road. In a video message, the minister said that the work started at 7:27 am on June 3 and was completed at 5 pm on June 7.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534241509670678528

Previous World Record Was in Doha, Qatar​

The previous Guinness World Record for the longest continuously laid bituminous lane was achieved by the Public Works Authority – ASHGHAL (Qatar), in Doha on 27 February 2019.
The road was part of the and took 10 days to complete working 24/7.

A part of the Al Khor Expressway, Gadkari added that that construction in Qatar was completed in 10 days.

The section from Amravati to Akola is part of NH-53 and is an important east-east corridor which connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Dhule, Nagpur and Surat.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534241518873038849
Gadkari claimed that the stretch will play a major role in easing movement of traffic and freight on this route.

Gadkari also shared an image of the certification received from the Guinness World Record which confirmed the achievement.

He further congratulated all engineers, contractors, consultants, workers from NHAI and Raj Path Infracon Pvt Ltd for the efficient implementation of the project which helped in the successful completion of this world record.
The minister tweeted: "The vision of New India is being built on your perseverance & sweat. The whole nation is proud Keep up the great work!"
https://www.thequint.com/news/india...ting-longest-piece-of-road-on-nh-53#read-more
 

