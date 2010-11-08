What's new

India sets global record with single-day rise in coronavirus cases

WORLD NEWS
AUGUST 30, 2020 / 12:50 PM

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Sunday reported the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus infections of any nation in the COVID-19 pandemic, as the epicentre shifts to the south Asian giant.


India’s 78,761 cases exceeded the 77,299 recorded in the United States on July 16, a Reuters tally of official data showed.

The world’s second-most populous nation is, with 3.54 million cases, the third-hardest hit by the pandemic, following the United States and Brazil, but its daily tallies have exceeded those of the other two countries for almost two weeks.

The COVID-19 death toll in India jumped by 948 to 63,498, the federal health ministry data showed.


Maharashtra, India’s wealthiest and most urbanised state, recorded 331 fatalities, the steepest single-day increase among all states, followed by the southern state of Karnataka with 136 deaths.

Despite the surging case numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for a return to normalcy to lessen the economic pain of the pandemic, having earlier imposed strict lockdowns of the country’s 1.3 billion people.

The federal home ministry has decided to let underground train networks reopen with some restrictions in New Delhi, India’s capital of about 20 million people.

The subway will start running on Sept. 7 for the first time since March, when India imposed the world’s strictest lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.


Cinemas, swimming pools, entertainment parks and other such places will remain shut.

The lockdown has led to large-scale job losses and an economic slump.

India’s deepest recession on record will persist all year, as a resurgence has squelched a nascent rebound in consumption and business activity, a Reuters poll showed.

india end is near and covid19 will become a blessing for oppressed kashmiris as in future due to poor economic and health conditions india will be unable to stop freedom struggle of kashmiris,india will soon disintegrate in to small parts and have very dark future
 
Indian posters always claim that India is a democratic country operating on rule of law, but how can any decent human being can take such humiliations? in these photos people don't seem to care and are unaffected and apathetic towards the police brutality in broad day light, really can't understand it. They behave like a flock of sheep being herded into a slaughter house.
 
Thats strange because according to all the Indians on here they are so rich and have so much money they can literally afford to waste billions at a time. 🤔
 
@Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @PAKISTANFOREVER @Verve @masterchief_mirza @Mangus Ortus Novem @Morpheus @Rafi
Amazing that Indians are more concerned and frothing at the mouth at incidents in Denmark or Sweden involving a handful of Muslims yet unable to raise an eye or concern about critical news on their own doorstep.
Astonishing that they can’t handle or smell their own sh1t - and unable to comment on one of the biggest tragedies in their history.
These figures are distorted - they are much greater. India is unable to even count the deaths down to corona - the poverty - the lack of sanitation - the lack of roofs over the poor heads. - the lack of medical equipment and of course incompetency is out of control.
How can such a nation be critical or point fingers at anyone when they are in such an astonishing sh1thole themselves ?
 
In any normal, functional democratic secular nation, Modi would have been overthrown months ago. However, Hindustan is becoming a leech on humankind, to the extent that even its most upstanding citizens will blindly support his one and only agenda - that of putting Muslims in their supposed place as some bizarre attempt at misplaced vengeance for thousands of years of failed history.

Their history is a failure, their present status in the face of Covid is a failure. Does anyone honestly think Modi's India has anything but failure to look forward to? Meanwhile, delusional pdf'ers state the polar opposite of reality!

www.bbc.com

India GDP shows worst quarterly slump in decades

It contracted by 23.9% in the quarter from April to June, according to official data.
www.bbc.com

If pdf-ers wrote news articles, wow, we's be reassured that Covid still hasn't had community spread in India, a few clusters persisting from Islamic gatherings are being contained effectively, the economy is booming, and India is looking forwards to a limited two front war to recapture AJK and Aksai Chin.
 
