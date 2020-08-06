/ Register

India Set To Take Delivery Of “Air Force One” Boeing 777s Next Month

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by INDIAPOSITIVE, Aug 6, 2020 at 1:42 PM.

    India is all set to take delivery of the two VIP Boeing 777 aircraft. Dubbed India’s “Air Force One”, the new plane will fly the country’s top leadership on important foreign missions. The new 777s will replace the fleet of aging Air India 747s, as the government looks to operate its own fleet of aircraft, separate from the soon-to-be-privatized Air India.

    [​IMG]
    The new 777s will take over from Air India’s 747 fleet, which is currently used for VIP transport. Photo: Getty Images
    Brand new livery
    One of the most exciting aspects of the new aircraft is the new livery it will feature. Previously, the Prime Minister’s plane simply used an Air India livery, since it was a commercial plane on special operations. However, now with a redesigned 777, the government has gone with a newer, sleek appearance.

    The plane features India written in both English and Hindi along the side, along with the national emblem in the center. On the tail, we see the Indian flag, reminiscent of the US flag on Air Force One. The aircraft is set to be operated by the Indian Air Force, and not Air India, which explains the inclusion of Air Force insignia behind the rear door.

    [​IMG]
    The VIP 777s will feature a brand new, simplistic livery. Photo: Vikramdabas via Wikimedia Commons
    While there are few images currently available of the new aircraft, we can expect more next month when the plane officially lands in India. What do you think about the new livery? Let us know in the comments!

    Security focus
    The primary focus of the new fleet has obviously been security. The former-Air India 777s have been in Boeing’s facility in Dallas undergoing extensive security upgrades. We’ve previously covered the new onboard security features, which includes defensive and countermeasure capabilities.

    [​IMG]
    The aircraft have been in Dallas install the new security systems. Photo: Getty Images
    The new planes will come with Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAICRM) Self-Protection Suites (SPS), which allows the aircraft to detect and jam incoming missiles. The planes will also have Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) to protect from electronic threats to the plane. These systems are a part of a massive $190mn military purchase made by India which was approved by the State Department last year.

    India’s “Air Force One” was first expected to come into service in July, but this was pushed back due to the current crisis. The two 777s that are being upgraded were a part of Air India’s order and still hold the same registration for now. However, the planes will be operated by the Air Force and maintained by Air India Engineering Services Ltd.

    2020 has been an eventful year for VIP planes
    As we wait for India’s new VIP 777s to arrive in September, other countries too have either placed orders or taken delivery of VIP aircraft. The German government took delivery of its new A350 fleet, dubbed as “Merkel One” after the current Chancellor. The UK also recently repainted one of its A330s in an eye-catching new livery.

    [​IMG]
    The UK upgraded the livery on one of its A330s this year. Photo: Getty Images
    Other countries have also been considering new aircraft options for their Heads of State. Similar to India, South Korea will be leasing a Korean Air 747-8 for its VIP needs. Finally, the US also firmed up plans for the next generation of Air Force One with two 747-8s, previously owned by a bankrupt Russian airline.


    https://simpleflying.com/india-air-force-one-delivery/
     
    A country that has the highest number of people living below the poverty line, suffering one of the worst hit by the pandemic and they are cheering how india copies America to have their very own "Air Force One!" How much more vain, self-absorbed and materialistic can you get?!
     
    Flown by IAF pilots, fitted with missile shield: All about PM Modi's B-777 VVIP aircraft arriving in September


    KEY HIGHLIGHTS
    • The aircraft were slated to be delivered by June, but the timeslines are stretched due to COVID-19
    • The aircraft will be fitted with state-of-the-art protection suite
    • They will be maintained by Air India Engineering Services Limited
    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flying in swanky Boeing 777-300ER VVIP aircraft from September. The customised aircraft with the signature - Air India 1, will be used by PM Modi during his official travels across the globe as well as in India. Two such aircraft, to be used by PM, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu are expected to be delivered by September.

    The planes were expected to be handed over to India this month, however, according to reports, Boeing sought a two-month extension of the delivery timeline due to COVID-19 crisis. The new delivery dates are likely to be in August-September.

    The passenger planes were officially handed over to India in 2018 but were sent back to Boeing six months later for an overhaul to fit the specifications required for VVIP travel. Currently on Air India registration, they will be de-registered after arriving in India and will be re-registered on Indian Air Force's (IAF) records.


    Some of the key features of the aircraft that will be arriving in September
    1. The two aircraft are being customised specially for India's VVIP requirements by US aviation major Boeing in company's Dallas facility in the US.
    2. Given the high-security set-up that engulfs PM Narendra Modi, the aircraft will be equipped with state-of-the-art Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and self-protection suites. The two systems are being specially fitted for the aircraft and the US government cleared their purchase in February.
    3. Contrary to the present set-up, the planes will be flown not by Air India pilots, but by Indian Air Force (IAF) officers, four-six of whom are already being trained at the aircraft manufacturing facility.
    4. Currently, the VVIPs fly in B-747 planes maintained by Air India. The new planes will be maintained by Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), a subsidiary of Air India.
    5. The wide-bodied planes are known for their signature luxury interiors and are being currently operated by some of the leading airlines in the world.


      https://www.timesnownews.com/india/...77-vvip-aircraft-arriving-in-september/603221
     
