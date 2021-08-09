India Set to Launch 'Game-Changer' Gisat-1

INDIAPOSITIVE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 7,701
- -6
- Country
-
- Location
-
HOME» NEWS» EXPLAINERS» EXPLAINED: INDIA IN REAL-TIME AND HI-RES. HOW ISRO'S GISAT-1 WILL BE A 'GAME-CHANGER'
3-MIN READ
EXPLAINED: India In Real-Time And Hi-Res. How Isro's Gisat-1 Will Be A 'Game-Changer'
File picture of a GSLV rocket. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch Gisat-1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh
India is set to send its first real-time imaging satellite into space on August 12. Here's all you need to know
Indian space scientists are set to add another feather to their caps with the launch of the country’s first state-of-the-art agile Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) on August 12. Perched in an orbit high above the Earth, this “eye in the sky" will allow real-time monitoring of the entire subcontinent, helping with everything from agriculture to defence.
WHAT IS GISAT-1?
Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Gisat is an imaging satellite that will be launched via the indigenously made Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The tentative take-off is at 5.43 am on August 12, 2021, weather permitting.
The satellite weighs more than 2 tonnes and ISRO will for the first time be using an Ogive-shaped fairing — basically, a classic bullet-shaped pointed curved surface casing — with the view to accommodating a larger payload.
What Are The Advantages Of A Geostationary Satellite?
Geostationary implies that the satellite will be located above the Equator and always appear to be fixed at one point in the sky. But such satellites aren’t motionless. All that happens is that the high orbit they are placed in “makes the satellite travel at the same rate as the Earth’s spin“. With its movement thus synchronised with the rotation of the Earth, Gisat-1 will be circling the Earth once every 24 hours.
How such satellites help on-ground receiving stations is that they can be pointed to a fixed location in the sky and don’t have to constantly readjust — which would be the case with low-Earth satellites, which need to be tracked across the sky.
ISRO says that India now “has one of the largest constellations of remote sensing satellites" for Earth observation with data from these satellites used for “several applications covering agriculture, water resources, urban planning, rural development, mineral prospecting, environment, forestry, ocean resources and disaster management".
How Will Gisat-1 Help?
Reports say that the advanced imaging satellite has been described as a “game changer" for India with its high resolution cameras allowing constant, real-time monitoring of the Indian landmass and the oceans. Among the key areas where it can prove its utility is defence, enabling “special attention to the country’s borders for security reasons".
Further, when it comes to natural disasters, monitoring by the satellite can ensure that precautions are taken well in advance to reduce their impact. Apart from disaster warning, ISRO said the satellite will also provide “spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, cloud properties, snow and glaciers and oceanography" and will be carrying multispectral and hyperspectral cameras in different bands “with improved spatial and temporal resolution".
However, the satellite needs cloud-free conditions to capture images. Union minister Jitendra Singh has told Rajya Sabha that the satellite can accomplish imaging of the whole country 4-5 times daily.
Why Was Its Launch Delayed?
From technical glitches to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gisat-1 launch has had to suffer multiple delays and will be only the second launch by ISRO so far in 2021 following the February launch of 18 small satellites.
It was originally slated for launched on March 5, 2020, but that was cancelled due to technical reasons. Right after followed the pandemic and the lockdowns it brought along with it, which meant the the Gisat-1 launch suffered a lengthy delay. Rescheduled for March 28 this year, “a minor issue" first led the launch to be put off till April and, then, as the second wave broke, to May.
India, France to launch Space Security Dialogue to protect space asset
India and France are soon set to launch Space Security Dialogue at the heart of which is protecting space assets like satellites.
The idea was discussed during French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's India visit in April and the visit of the head of France's newly created Space Command Michel Friedling in March.
Friedling had visited India just a week after Aster X.
Aster X was space military exercises conducted by France which was the first-ever in Europe. American and Germany also took part in the exercise. The space dialogue is the first France is establishing with any country in Asia.
The development comes even as space is seen as the next frontier of militarisation. In 2019, 2000 satellites were in space, key for communication and other purposes. The US has its space force and several countries like India, Russia, China have anti-satellite weapons.
Space cooperation has been part of the conversation between the two countries. During the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India in 2018, "India-France Joint Vision for Space Cooperation” was issued. During the April visit of foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, he went to the ISRO office in Bengaluru and an agreement was signed on cooperation in India’s first human space mission - Gaganyaan.
Both India, France have a rich history of cooperation in the field of space since the 1960s with the construction of Sriharikota launch-pad with French technical assistance.
India's ISRO and the French Space Agency, CNES have been carrying on various joint research programs and collaborating in satellite launches and joint fleets of satellites for climate sciences.
As part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation between ISRO and Arianespace, GSAT-11 was launched from Kourou (French Guyana) in December 2018, GSAT-30 was launched in January 2020. France has been a major supplier of components and equipment for the Indian space program.
3-MIN READ
EXPLAINED: India In Real-Time And Hi-Res. How Isro's Gisat-1 Will Be A 'Game-Changer'
File picture of a GSLV rocket. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch Gisat-1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh
India is set to send its first real-time imaging satellite into space on August 12. Here's all you need to know
- NEWS18.COM
- LAST UPDATED:AUGUST 09, 2021, 11:39 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
FacebookTwitterInstagramTelegramGoogle News
Indian space scientists are set to add another feather to their caps with the launch of the country’s first state-of-the-art agile Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) on August 12. Perched in an orbit high above the Earth, this “eye in the sky" will allow real-time monitoring of the entire subcontinent, helping with everything from agriculture to defence.
WHAT IS GISAT-1?
Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Gisat is an imaging satellite that will be launched via the indigenously made Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The tentative take-off is at 5.43 am on August 12, 2021, weather permitting.
The satellite weighs more than 2 tonnes and ISRO will for the first time be using an Ogive-shaped fairing — basically, a classic bullet-shaped pointed curved surface casing — with the view to accommodating a larger payload.
What Are The Advantages Of A Geostationary Satellite?
Geostationary implies that the satellite will be located above the Equator and always appear to be fixed at one point in the sky. But such satellites aren’t motionless. All that happens is that the high orbit they are placed in “makes the satellite travel at the same rate as the Earth’s spin“. With its movement thus synchronised with the rotation of the Earth, Gisat-1 will be circling the Earth once every 24 hours.
How such satellites help on-ground receiving stations is that they can be pointed to a fixed location in the sky and don’t have to constantly readjust — which would be the case with low-Earth satellites, which need to be tracked across the sky.
ISRO says that India now “has one of the largest constellations of remote sensing satellites" for Earth observation with data from these satellites used for “several applications covering agriculture, water resources, urban planning, rural development, mineral prospecting, environment, forestry, ocean resources and disaster management".
How Will Gisat-1 Help?
Reports say that the advanced imaging satellite has been described as a “game changer" for India with its high resolution cameras allowing constant, real-time monitoring of the Indian landmass and the oceans. Among the key areas where it can prove its utility is defence, enabling “special attention to the country’s borders for security reasons".
Further, when it comes to natural disasters, monitoring by the satellite can ensure that precautions are taken well in advance to reduce their impact. Apart from disaster warning, ISRO said the satellite will also provide “spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, cloud properties, snow and glaciers and oceanography" and will be carrying multispectral and hyperspectral cameras in different bands “with improved spatial and temporal resolution".
However, the satellite needs cloud-free conditions to capture images. Union minister Jitendra Singh has told Rajya Sabha that the satellite can accomplish imaging of the whole country 4-5 times daily.
Why Was Its Launch Delayed?
From technical glitches to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gisat-1 launch has had to suffer multiple delays and will be only the second launch by ISRO so far in 2021 following the February launch of 18 small satellites.
It was originally slated for launched on March 5, 2020, but that was cancelled due to technical reasons. Right after followed the pandemic and the lockdowns it brought along with it, which meant the the Gisat-1 launch suffered a lengthy delay. Rescheduled for March 28 this year, “a minor issue" first led the launch to be put off till April and, then, as the second wave broke, to May.
Delayed by Covid, India Set to Launch Gisat-1 Ahead of Independence Day With Eye on Neighbours
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, India is set to launch Gisat-1, it's most advanced geo-imaging satellite which will enhance monitoring of the subcontinent, including its borders with Pakistan and China by imaging the country 4-5 times a day reported TOI.
www.news18.com
India, France to launch Space Security Dialogue to protect space asset
India and France are soon set to launch Space Security Dialogue at the heart of which is protecting space assets like satellites.
The idea was discussed during French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's India visit in April and the visit of the head of France's newly created Space Command Michel Friedling in March.
Friedling had visited India just a week after Aster X.
Aster X was space military exercises conducted by France which was the first-ever in Europe. American and Germany also took part in the exercise. The space dialogue is the first France is establishing with any country in Asia.
The development comes even as space is seen as the next frontier of militarisation. In 2019, 2000 satellites were in space, key for communication and other purposes. The US has its space force and several countries like India, Russia, China have anti-satellite weapons.
Space cooperation has been part of the conversation between the two countries. During the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India in 2018, "India-France Joint Vision for Space Cooperation” was issued. During the April visit of foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, he went to the ISRO office in Bengaluru and an agreement was signed on cooperation in India’s first human space mission - Gaganyaan.
Both India, France have a rich history of cooperation in the field of space since the 1960s with the construction of Sriharikota launch-pad with French technical assistance.
India's ISRO and the French Space Agency, CNES have been carrying on various joint research programs and collaborating in satellite launches and joint fleets of satellites for climate sciences.
As part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation between ISRO and Arianespace, GSAT-11 was launched from Kourou (French Guyana) in December 2018, GSAT-30 was launched in January 2020. France has been a major supplier of components and equipment for the Indian space program.
India, France to launch Space Security Dialogue to protect space asset
India and France are soon set to launch Space Security Dialogue at the heart of which is protecting space assets like satellites. The idea was discussed during French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's India visit in April and the visit of the head of France's newly created Space Command...
www.wionews.com