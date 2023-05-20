India set to host QUAD summit 2024: PM Modi announces during address in Hiroshima PM Modi, during his address at the QUAD leaders' summit on May 20, expressed his elation in hosting the next gathering in India in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the QUAD leaders' summit on May 20, expressed his elation in hosting the next gathering in India in 2024. The QUAD summit was initially scheduled to take place on May 24 in Sydney but was cancelled due to the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Australia. However, the in-person meeting did take place in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit.Congratulating Australian PM Anthony Albanese for successfully leading the meeting, PM Modi said, "we will be happy to host the QUAD leader's summit in 2024." He also said that "QUAD will continue to make efforts towards global good, welfare of the people, prosperity and peace.""The QUAD group has established itself as an important platform for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. There is no doubt at all about the fact that the Indo-Pacific region is the engine for global trade, innovation and development. We agree that the security and the success of the Indo-Pacific is important not just for the region but for the entire world," PM Modi said.The QUAD group comprises of four member countries- India, Australia, Japan and the US- and the idea of its formation stemmed after the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami. In 2007, the group was formalised by late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and was revived in 2017 after a decade of inactivity. China has been vocal in its criticism of the QUAD by calling it an Asian Nato aimed only at containing the Chinese influence. This, however, is only partly true since there is no defence pact in QUAD (formally called Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) like NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) which was formed in 1949 during the cold war era.