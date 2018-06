The media reports have misrepresented facts. Read the CAG report of last year about government 'not having money'.



In this country, separating media bull**** from reality is a task in itself. As per CAG, which is the official auditor for all government activities, the fund issue is not shortage but lack of syncing the sub-allocations of funds to specific programmes and programme monitoring itself. Last year, the military returned 10% of the allocated budget back to MoF because they didn't find the right place to funnel those funds.

