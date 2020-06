Apart from Turkey part, rest is not possible.

Start with Palestinians, they are more close to India than to Pakistan. Despite knowing that India is a friend of Israel and not theirs. But who is going to tell them!!

Pakistan's diplomacy is abysmal.



Now come to the enemies of Israel, Egypt surrendered long time ago, signed peace treaty. Then came Jordan, it surrendered too. Recently, UAE, SA and other Gulf countries are submitting to Israel.



It lefts Iran and its proxies in Lebanon and Syria.

Pakistan has that much courage diplomatically and military to side with them!!



We are talking about people who start panicking on one phone call from USA.







I think my friend, you have to brush up on your knowledge.

