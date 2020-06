India Friday said it will seek to address the challenges facing the world today as “frictions have increased” as New Delhi geared up to join the UN Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member.India is the single endorsed candidate for the Asia-Pacific seat in the non-permanent member category. The elections for five non-permanent members will be held by the UN General Assembly on 17 June, in which India is likely to be elected for the eighth time.The UNSC consists of 15 members: 10 non-permanent and five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the UK and US.“Ten years since we were last elected to the UNSC, we are facing four very different challenges to international peace and security … The normal process of internal governance has been under increasing strain as frictions have increased,” Jaishankar said Friday, while releasing a brochure listing India’s priorities at the UNSC.India had last assumed the role of a non-permanent member at the UNSC in 2011-12. Prior to that, it was a non-permanent member for 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85 and 1991-92.