What's new

India set to achieve $650 billion exports target in 2021-22: Piyush Goyal

K

Khilafat@220

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 22, 2022
12
0
3
Country
India
Location
India
India is set to achieve $650 billion exports target in the current financial year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Out of the targeted $650 billion, $400 billion will be merchandise exports while the rest $250 billion will be services exports.

Chairing a review meeting of all major Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), Goyal said the $650 billion exports target for the current financial year is achievable.

He noted that merchandise exports reached $300 billion mark in the first nine months of the current financial year.

"In December alone we touched $37.81 billion goods exports despite the Omicron fear factor weighing high. This month, in 15 days till January 15, we have reached $16 billion," he said.

Goyal assured Export Promotion Councils that his Ministry would do whatever it takes in handholding the EPCs and resolving their issues to attain even higher export targets in the next financial year.

The minister urged the EPCs and entrepreneurs to avail of the Government's initiatives towards Ease of Doing Business such as obtaining clearances through the National Single Window System. He assured the Industry representatives to pursue their demands during the various FTA negotiations.

Speaking of the government's efforts to improve the ease of living and the ease of doing business, Goyal said that more than 25,000 compliances have been reduced.

www.google.com

India set to achieve $650 billion exports target in 2021-22: Piyush Goyal - ET Auto

Out of the targeted $650 billion, $400 billion will be merchandise exports while the rest $250 billion will be services exports. Chairing a review mee..
www.google.com www.google.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Sudarshan
India's quarterly exports cross $100 billion-mark for the first time
Replies
3
Views
355
Arulmozhi Varman
A
S
INDIA: FDI jumps to $12.1 billion in May: Piyush Goyal
2
Replies
15
Views
588
Pak Nationalist
Pak Nationalist
beijingwalker
India will emerge as global food supply hub: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
3K
Cheehg
C
beijingwalker
India has potential to become fashion hub of world: Goyal
Replies
5
Views
550
HalfMoon
HalfMoon
Anik101
India records highest-ever merchandise exports of $95 billion in June quarter of FY 2022.
Replies
1
Views
451
Anik101
Anik101

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom