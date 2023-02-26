What's new

India serve 90 day notice to Pakistan on Indus Water Treaty!

While Pakistan State and Military Estate attacking Pakistani awam, India has served Pakistan 90 day notice to talk about modifying Indus Water Treaty

"An Indian government source said on Friday New Delhi had served Pakistan a notice to modify the treaty and wanted to meet to start resolving the long-running dispute within 90 days."

It is opportunate time for India to dictate its terms on Indus Water, Kashmir, Jammu, Laddakh, Siachen Glacier, and Trade.

And thats not it. India has constructed/under construction several strategic level tunnels throughout J&K to link with rest of India. Of course, all of that to move logistics at pace during war with Pakistan.

All this is going on, while Lord Clive's Military Inc Army attacking Pakistani Awam to perpetuate its economic and political interests, Is there anyone to defend Pakistan?

As admins are quick to delete threads that directly or indirectly blame military establishment citing invalid source, for the state of malaise in Pakistan, here is the Reuters link and full article.

ttps://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/india-wants-keep-third-parties-out-water-treaty-with-pakistan-sources-2023-01-27/

India wants to keep third parties out of water treaty with Pakistan - sources
By Krishn Kaushik

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 ( Reuters) - India has asked Pakistan to change a decades-old water-sharing agreement by barring third parties from intervening in disputes, an Indian government source said, a suggestion likely to rile Islamabad.

The nuclear-armed neighbours and foes have been arguing over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus river and its tributaries for many years - a dispute exacerbated by their standoff over disputed Kashmir.

Pakistan is concerned that India's planned hydropower dams will cut flows on the river, which feeds 80% of its irrigated agriculture. Over the years it has asked for a neutral expert and then an arbitration court to intervene.

India has accused Pakistan of dragging out the complaints process, and says the construction of its Kishanganga and Ratle Hydro Electric projects is allowed by the six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty.
 
Screenshot_20221231-104436~2.png


PDM right now... "The Biryani was good"

Screenshot_20230218-151047~3.png
 
