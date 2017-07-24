What's new

India - September Economic data.

India's Manufacturing Activity In September Records Highest Growth In Over Eight And Half Years

India's manufacturing sector activity improved for the second straight month in September and touched an over eight-and-a-half-year high supported by accelerated increases in new orders and production, even as firms reduced staff numbers, a monthly survey said on Thursday (1 October).

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased from 52.0 in August to 56.8 in September -- highest since January 2012.

"The Indian manufacturing industry continued to move in the right direction, with PMI data for September highlighting many positives. Due to loosened COVID-19 restrictions, factories went full steam ahead for production, supported by a surge in new work," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

In April, the index had slipped into contraction mode, after remaining in the growth territory for 32 consecutive months. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

The upturn in total sales was supported by a renewed expansion in new export orders, the first since prior to the escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Exports also bounced back, following six successive months of contraction, while inputs were purchased at a sharper rate and business confidence strengthened," Lima said.

Despite strong growth of order book volumes, Indian goods producers signalled another reduction in payroll numbers. In many cases, this was attributed to efforts to observe social distancing guidelines. Employment has now decreased for six consecutive months.

"One area that lagged behind, however, was employment. Some companies reported difficulties in hiring workers, while others suggested that staff numbers had been kept to a minimum amid efforts to observe social distancing guidelines," Lima noted.

On the prices front, output prices rose for the first time in six months, reflecting an uptick in input costs, the survey said. Looking ahead, almost one-third of manufacturers expect output growth in the coming 12 months, against 8 percent that foresee a contraction, resulting in the strongest degree of overall optimism in over four years.

"When we look at the PMI average for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, the result is in stark contrast to that seen in the first quarter: a rise from 35.1 to 51.6. While uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic remains, producers can at least for now enjoy the recovery," Lima said.
 
September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that it has recorded growth in September 2020 in terms of volume sales. This may be the inital signs that demand for automobiles is finally gaining traction, despite the adversities and challenges of the times. In September 2020, Maruti Suzuki’s total sales accounted for 160,422 units. This resulted in growth of 30.8% over the same period from 2019. However, the performance must be taken with a pinch of salt as all of last year, demand for new vehicles was at an all-time low in India.

The domestic sales in the month of September for Maruti Suzuki stood at 150,040 units. In addition, 2,568 units which were supplied to other OEM (Toyota) for a cumulative domestic vehicle sales of 152,608. The automaker exported 7,834 units in the same time period. This meant that domestic sales were up by 32.2% while exports grew by 9% from last year.

In the second quarter of the 2020-21 financial year (July-September), total recorded sales for MSIL stood at 3,93,130 units seeing 16.2% growth from the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki closed the first half of the fiscal with total sales of 4,69,729 recoding -36.6% in the red. The overall performance of the first half was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as stated by Maruti Suzuki. However, the performance in the last quarter, on the other hand, shows positive signs towards a revival of demand for new cars in India.

Month on month vehicle sales numbers show that the Indian automotive industry is beginning to show signs of revival from the downturn it faces last year, in addition to the severe impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
September turns out to be best month in several months for Toyota in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday reported selling 8,116 units in September, a 46 per cent growth over wholesales in August. While this would be a welcome uptick in sales charts for a company that recently also launched Urban Cruiser, it still is short of the figures from a year ago when it had sold 10,203 units in the domestic market and exported another 708 units in the same time period.
 
