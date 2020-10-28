What's new

India sends warship to South China Sea in bold move – Beijing warns conflict now possible

SOUTH CHINA SEA tensions could be set to erupt after India sent a warship to the region to combat Beijing's aggressions in the waters.
The arrival of the warship in the waters comes at a time when relations between India and China have risen to unprecedented levels after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in skirmishes between the two in June. While no official announcement was made over the ship, analysts have claimed it represents India’s intention to take a greater stand against Beijing. Director of the Indian think-tank, the Takshashila Institution, Nitin Pai stated India was issuing a clear message to China.

Following the clash on the Himalayan border in June, he also claimed the government would now look to broaden its horizons towards the South China Sea in an attempt to contain Beijing’s navy.

He told the Financial Times: “The message was: Don’t mess in my backyard or otherwise I’ll mess in yours.

“The security of the Himalayas lies east of the Malaccas.
If you can’t solve the problem in the theatre you have, you have to enlarge the theatre.”
1603889126174.png


The Malaccas refers to the passage of water between Indonesia and Malaysia and acts as a crucial waterway between the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

In response, Liu Zongyi, a South Asia specialist at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, claimed confrontation was now more possible than ever.

Writing in the state-run Global Times, which acts as a mouthpiece for the Communist Party, he said: “This is an obvious step to create a mini version of Nato in India.

“The formation of the military alliance in the Indian Ocean will inevitably stimulate other countries to take countermeasures.


“Chances for military confrontations will intensify.”

The ship also signals India’s intent to form greater ties with the US, who is also a part of the Quad alliance along with Japan and Australia.

The alliance was reinvigorated this month as India invited Australia to join the naval drills in the Indian Ocean.

The participation of all four was the first time they participated in drills in the Indian Ocean since 2007.


Upon announcing the country’s participation, Australian Defence Minister, Linda Reynolds labelled it as a milestone activity.

She added: “High-end military exercises like Malabar are key to enhancing Australia's maritime capabilities, building interoperability with our close partners, and demonstrating our collective resolve to support an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

The US and India also signed a landmark defence treaty this week following the arrival of Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary, Mark Esper.

The treaty will give India access to crucial satellite imagery needed to map out certain areas of its territory.

1603889206478.png



Named the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement on Geospatial Cooperation, the treaty will give India advanced navigational aids and aircraft supplied to the state from the US.

Commenting on the South China Sea situation, Mr Pai added: “It makes sense for India to be part of a multinational coalition countering China in the South China Sea.

www.express.co.uk

Indians are playing with fire thinking they have the USA backing them.
 
US has found a useful Cannon Fodder, as a matter of experience US will not waste a dime on India. When the need arises they will be the first ones to run for the hills, will only suffice on making noise.
 
Bro, no one knows this yet. The US are opportunists. They are very likely to jump in. Also, yes you're right about the cannon fodder part. The US has been waiting for this.
 
It is China's own doing..your have opened multiple fronts at the same time..have boxed yourself in.
 
Well here is the thing ..if USA get involved..in an Indian China conflict..there will be no 2 fronts for India. As Pakistan $hit scared of US. No matter how much support PDF Pakistani show Chinese online..they will never move against US openly.

However there will two fronts for China ..one on your East seaboard..with the combined forces of Japan and US and perhaps Taiwan and and one in the west .. India.
 
When did they tell you this? Oh, you're just assuming? What happens if Russia, gets involved? Or Pakistan, Nepal, North Korea? Are you prepared to lose your whole North? China might lose SCS. But will the USA fight China when can nuke their country? Are they willing to take the risk? Let's weigh out the options.
 
