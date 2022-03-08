India sends third consignment of wheat to Afghanistan via Pak

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land route as part of its humanitarian aid to the Afghan people who have been reeling under food shortage.

India had despatched 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistani on February 22 and it reached the Afghan city of Jalalabad on February 26. Earlier this month, India sent the second shipment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Our relentless effort to support Afghan people continues. Today, the third convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2000 MT of wheat left for Jalalabad, Afghanistan," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted