India sends more medical supplies to Afghanistan, will send wheat in coming days

India to send wheat to Afghanistan in coming weeks: MEA
India has committed to providing 50,000 MT of wheat, essential lifesaving medicines and COVID vaccines to the Afghan people.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-sends-more-medical-supplies-to-afghanistan/article38086174.ece/amp/
Another batch of COVID-19 vaccine would be sent in the coming weeks; a humanitarian move, says Taliban
The Taliban has welcomed the initiative.. Second change is add this para as number three from top: Appreciating India’s gesture, Taliban’s “Permanent Representative Designate” to the United Nations, Suhail Shaheen told The Hindu, “Our people are passing through a critical time now. We welcome and appreciate humanitarian assistance by your country. It is a positive humanitarian step.”