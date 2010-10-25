India sends more medical supplies to Afghanistan, will send wheat in coming days

India to send wheat to Afghanistan in coming weeks: MEA India has committed to providing 50,000 MT of wheat, essential lifesaving medicines and COVID vaccines to the Afghan people.

Another batch of COVID-19 vaccine would be sent in the coming weeks; a humanitarian move, says Taliban. The Taliban has welcomed the initiative. Appreciating India's gesture, Taliban's "Permanent Representative Designate" to the United Nations, Suhail Shaheen told The Hindu, "Our people are passing through a critical time now. We welcome and appreciate humanitarian assistance by your country. It is a positive humanitarian step."