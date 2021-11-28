What's new

India sends medical supplies to Kabul children’s hospital

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,583
17
22,011
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Under "Operation Devi Shakti”, a total of 669 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of Kabul.
1639223145902.png


For the first time since Kabul fell to the Taliban, India has sent emergency life-saving medicines to Afghanistan by a flight. This is the first direct flight between New Delhi and Kabul since August 15, with 1.6 metric tonnes of medical aid sent to an Afghan children’s hospital in Kabul.

This comes even as India and Pakistan are still working out the modalities for sending 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan by road through Pakistan.
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday, “In view of the challenging humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Government of India has dispatched humanitarian assistance consisting of medical supplies on the return flight today. These medicines will be handed over to the representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Kabul and will be administered at the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul.”

A special flight from Kabul to New Delhi, chartered by the Government of India, arrived at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on December 10. The flight brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans, including members of the Afghan minority community. The minority community members carried with them 2 Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib and some ancient Hindu manuscripts.

So far, under what is called “Operation Devi Shakti”, a total of 669 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan. This comprises 448 Indians and 206 Afghans, which includes members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority community. 565 people including 438 Indians were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier in the month of August 2021.
indianexpress.com

India sends medical supplies to Kabul children’s hospital

🔴 Under "Operation Devi Shakti”, a total of 669 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of Kabul.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
A

Ahmed_Vohra

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 3, 2012
94
0
86
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They won't help Kashmiri and Muslim children in India, but want to help Afghanistani children.

Ohh the irony!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Over 1,600 tons of relief items sent as Pakistan’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan continues
Replies
0
Views
150
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
RISING SUN
Afghanistan – As Only Love Could Hurt
Replies
0
Views
465
RISING SUN
RISING SUN
Kinetic
India in Afghanistan : Ministry of EA
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
8K
Bhim
Bhim
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
15K
PDF
PDF
BATMAN
Is the war in Afghanistan worth it?
Replies
8
Views
3K
Tuahaa
Tuahaa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom