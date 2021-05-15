India sends 30 life support ambulances to Bangladesh Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to provide 109 life support ambulances as a joint effort in Bangladesh’s fight against the Covid-19

TBS Report05 August, 2021, 08:15 pmLast modified: 05 August, 2021, 08:54 pmIndia has sent 30 life support ambulances to Bangladesh as part of its commitment to stand by the country's fight against Covid-19.A consignment of the ambulances has already reached India's Petropol land port and will sail for Dhaka after the clearance at Benapole custom check post.Bangladesh received the ambulances under an announcement Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made during his 26 to 27 March visit to Dhaka on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.At that time, Modi said India would provide 109 life support ambulances as a joint effort in Bangladesh's fight against the Covid-19.The remaining ambulances will arrive in late September, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.The shipment reflects India's continuous and long-term commitment to cooperate with Bangladesh, the commission added.