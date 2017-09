India is sending a fresh consignment of relief material for Rohingya refugees who have taken shelter in Bangladesh following persecution in Myanmar. India is sending a fresh consignment of relief material for Rohingya refugees who have taken shelter in Bangladesh following persecution in Myanmar.

Nearly 700 tonnes of relief material were being loaded onboard Indian Navy ship Gharial at the Kakinada deep water port in southern state of Andhra Pradesh for transportation to Chittagong in Bangladesh, our New Delhi correspondent reports

Earlier this month, an Indian Air Force heavy lift transport aircraft had ferried around 55 tonnes of relief material for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.