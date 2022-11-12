India seeks dedicated space at Chittagong port of Bangladesh: Union minister​

Black_cats
India seeks dedicated space at Chittagong port of Bangladesh: Union ministerPTI11 November, 2022
Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Friday said that India has requested Bangladesh for a dedicated or special space at its Chittagong port for smooth movement of goods, which will help bolster the economy of the northeastern region.
India recently concluded trial runs for trans-shipment of cargo to connect northeastern states with the rest of the country using two major Bangladeshi ports – Chittagong and Mongla – via the India-Bangladesh Protocol Route.
“We are requesting Bangladesh for a special space at Chittagong port that would help the North East immensely,” Singh, the Union minister of state for external affairs, said at an annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
Later, speaking to PTI, he said that as the Chittagong port is very congested, a special space will help smooth movement of goods.
