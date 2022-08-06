India says two drones intercepted over Kashmir army base​

India says two drones intercepted over Kashmir army baseIncident reported a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an airbase in the disputed region.
Published On 28 Jun 202128 Jun 2021
India’s military says it has thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in Indian-administered Kashmir, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an airbase in the disputed region.
The military said troops spotted two drones separately flying over Kaluchak military base early on Monday on the outskirts of Jammu city.
“Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing,” the military said in a statement. “Both the drones flew away.”
Troops launched search operations in the area, the statement said, adding that they remained on high alert.
On Sunday, Indian officials said two drones carrying explosives were used to attack an airbase in Jammu city and called it the first such incident of its kind in India.
Officials said two soldiers were lightly wounded in the two explosions, which also caused minor damage to a building on the base. No military equipment was damaged.
The airbase in Jammu is also used as a civilian airport but there was no disruption to civilian flights.
The incident, if proven to have been carried out by anti-India rebels, would mark a considerable shift in strategy against New Delhi.
Rebels have primarily used classic guerrilla tactics such as ambushes, hit-and-run attacks, remote-controlled explosions and car bombings.
No rebel group has so far commented on the two incidents.