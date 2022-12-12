Russian satellite news agency
India says clashes with Chinese military
December 12, 2022, 22:20 (Updated: December 13, 2022, 02:21 )
According to a report from the Indian Ministry of Defense to the Russian Satellite News Agency, on December 9, Chinese and Indian troops exchanged fire in Arunachal Pradesh, and at least 6 Indian soldiers were injured in the conflict.
A source from the Indian Ministry of Defense stated, “On December 9, soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army approached the actual control line near Tawang City, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Indian army was forced to take resolute measures. Minor injury."
Both parties then left the area immediately. Following reports of the incident, Indian commanders in the region held a meeting with their Chinese counterparts to discuss restoring the peace regime in the region.
It was the first incident of its kind since the conflict in May 2020, when Indian troops clashed violently with Chinese troops in the high-altitude Galwan Valley in the border region of Ladakh, killing 20 Indian soldiers and injuring many more.
The total length of the Sino-Indian border is nearly 2,000 kilometers, and territorial disputes exist in areas with a total area of more than 120,000 square kilometers, involving three parts: the western section, the middle section, and the eastern section. The Sikkim section of the Sino-Indian border is a definite border, but the nearby border between China and Bhutan is disputed. Because Bhutan's diplomacy and defense are controlled by India, the Sino-Bhutan border dispute is also concerned by India. Both China and India agreed in principle to resolve disputes peacefully, and signed the Agreement on the Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the Line of Actual Control in the Sino-Indian Border Areas on September 7, 1993, November 29, 1996 and April 11, 2005 respectively. ”, “Agreement on Confidence-Building Measures in the Military Field along the Line of Actual Control on the Sino-Indian Border Area” and “Agreement on Political Guiding Principles for the Settlement of the Sino-Indian Boundary Question”.
In early February last year, the defense ministries of China and India successively announced the withdrawal of troops stationed in the area after the conflict from the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After that, the two sides held 16 rounds of negotiations on the Sino-Indian border settlement at the level of military commanders.
