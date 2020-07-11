What's new

India says China laying cables to bolster communications at border flashpoint

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,681
1
60,771
Country
China
Location
China
India says China laying cables to bolster communications at border flashpoint
Reuters / Updated: Sep 14, 2020, 19:49 IST

LEH: Two Indian officials said Chinese troops were laying a network of optical fibre cables near the Himalayan border with India, suggesting they were digging in for the long haul despite high-level talks aimed at resolving a stand-off there.

Such cables, which would provide forward troops with secure lines of communication to bases in the rear, have recently been spotted to the south of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, a senior government official said.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to questions on the matter from Reuters, while defence officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops backed by tanks and aircraft are locked in an uneasy stalemate along a 70 km-long front to the south of the lake.

A third Indian official said on Monday that there had been no significant withdrawals or reinforcements on either side since the foreign ministers of the two countries met last week.

"It is as tense as earlier," he said.

Above Leh, Ladakh's main city, Indian fighter planes flew throughout the morning, their engines booming and echoing across the valley surrounded by brown, barren mountains.

"Our biggest worry is that they have laid optical fibre cables for high-speed communications," the first official said, referring to the lake's southern bank, where Indian and Chinese troops are only a few hundred metres apart at some points.

"They have been laying optical fibre cables on the southern bank at breakneck speed," he said.

Indian intelligence agencies noted similar cables to the north of the Pangong Tso lake around a month ago, the second government official said.

The first Indian government official said the authorities were alerted to such activity after satellite imagery showed unusual lines in the sand of the high-altitude deserts to the south of Pangong Tso.

These lines were judged by Indian experts - and corroborated by foreign intelligence agencies - to be communication cables laid in trenches, he said, including near the Spanggur gap, among hilltops where soldiers fired in the air recently for the first time in decades.

Indian officials say a build-up in border infrastructure on their side is also likely to have played a part in the months-long confrontation.
The Chinese have complained about India building roads and air strips in and around their disputed border, and Beijing says this triggered tensions along the border.

A former Indian military intelligence official, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said optical fibre cables offered communications security as well as the ability to send data such as pictures and documents.

"If you speak on radio, it can get caught. Communications on optical fibre cables is secure," he said.

The Indian military still depends on radio communications, the first official said, although he said it was encrypted.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

India China news: India says China laying cables to bolster communications at border flashpoint | India News - Times of India

India News: Two Indian officials said Chinese troops were laying a network of optical fibre cables near the Himalayan border with India, suggesting they were dig
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J China's achievement in latest skirmishes - We need a treaty with America to deal with China says India Indian Defence Forum 88
H Featured India uses hotline to alert China about 'kidnap', says minister Central & South Asia 27
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China Threatens India, Says Responsibility for the Border Provocations ‘Lies Entirely with India’ Indian Defence Forum 49
crankthatskunk Featured China says no Indian soldier killed in recent Ladakh conflict, calls India’s protests sign of guilty mind Central & South Asia 3
Vanguard One China Says "Taking Countermeasures" As India Foils Ladakh Move: 10 Points World Affairs 0
beijingwalker Pakistan a fake democracy, India needs to break Pak’s nexus with China, says self-exiled Uyghur leader World Affairs 215
beijingwalker Mood of the Nation Poll: 59% say India should go to war with China over border dispute Central & South Asia 64
R We have a balanced foreign policy approach vis-a-vis both China and India, says Iran Central & South Asia 50
beijingwalker 'China Weaned Away Nepal, Bangladesh': Pawar Says Dragon Poses More Danger to India Than Pakistan Central & South Asia 28
Zarvan India-China ties will be reset after LAC stand-off, says former NSA Shivshankar Menon Central & South Asia 6

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top